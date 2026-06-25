Errors freelancers and gig workers must avoid while filing tax returns

A tax audit is generally required for businesses with turnover exceeding Rs. 1 crore, or Rs. 10 crore where cash transactions remain within prescribed limits, and for professionals with gross receipts exceeding Rs. 50 lakh.
These requirements may also apply when a taxpayer opts out of the presumptive taxation scheme by declaring income lower than the prescribed presumptive rate while having total income above the basic exemption limit.
For gig workers and freelancers, the pre-filing stage is particularly important as they often receive income from multiple clients and platforms. Proper documentation helps them report income accurately and claim eligible deductions. “Key documents to keep ready include client contracts, payment receipts, expense records for rent, internet, software subscriptions and travel, as well as reconciled copies of Form 26AS and the AIS/Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to ensure all income and tax credits have been correctly reported,” says Deepashree Shetty, partner, global mobility services, tax and regulatory advisory, BDO India.