Errors freelancers and gig workers must avoid while filing tax returns

Eligibility for presumptive taxation depends on the nature of the activity. Section 44ADA applies to specified professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects and similar practitioners. It allows them to declare 50 per cent of their gross receipts as taxable income, subject to prescribed conditions and a turnover limit of Rs. 75 lakh. “Section 44AD applies to eligible small businesses, including many gig and delivery partners, where income is presumed at 8 per cent of turnover, or 6 per cent for receipts through digital modes, subject to a turnover limit of Rs. 2 crore,” says Jain.