Moving from gas to induction? A buyer's guide to induction cooktops

According to Dinesh Kumar, founder of Ramesh Enterprises, a showroom of home appliances in Saket in South Delhi, “Entry-level models from brands like Prestige and Lifelong, priced around Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, cater to basic usage. Mid-range options from Philips and Havells, typically between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000, offer better build quality and preset menus, and are currently seeing the highest demand. Premium models from Bosch, priced above Rs 4,000, focus on precision, durability, and advanced safety features. Overall, there is a clear shift towards mid-range and premium products as consumers prioritise reliability and everyday convenience.”
The dos and don'ts of induction cooking
“Induction cooktops offer faster, energy-efficient, and safer cooking, but require the right usage practices," says Kumar. "Consumers should use flat-bottomed, induction-compatible cookware, as this directly affects performance. Using appropriate power levels or preset menus is important, especially for Indian cooking methods like tadka or slow cooking. Regular cleaning and proper ventilation help maintain the appliance’s lifespan."