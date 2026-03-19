Moving from gas to induction? A buyer's guide to induction cooktops

For generations, however, cooking in India has been defined by flame—gas stoves, open burners, and the instinctive control of heat through sight and sound. Today, that is increasingly being replaced by something far more precise, efficient and, in many ways, invisible: induction.

The conflict in West Asia has upended kitchen routines across the country, thanks to a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that is a staple of cooking methods in most households. Since most of India's LPG is sourced from West Asian nations, the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely hit supply to India' oil marketing companies. And as LPG cylinders become a scarce resource, retailers are reporting a surge in sales of electric induction stoves, along with other electricity-powered kitchen appliances. A recent survey reported that nearly 23 per cent of Indian households have taken home an induction stove-top in March so far.