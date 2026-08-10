HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps: Cheaper loans ahead? Here's who benefits

HDFC Bank has cut its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across most loan tenures, but the benefit is not uniform for all borrowers.

The key question is whether a borrower’s loan is actually linked to MCLR, given that most new retail floating-rate loans are now tied to an external benchmark.

HDFC Bank cuts MCLR: What has changed

The revised MCLR rates came into effect on August 7, 2026. HDFC Bank has reduced rates for six of its seven listed tenures, while leaving the two-year MCLR unchanged.

Tenure Earlier MCLR New MCLR Overnight 8.05% 8.00% 1 month 8.05% 8.00% 3 months 8.20% 8.15% 6 months 8.35% 8.30% 1 year 8.45% 8.40% 2 years 8.55% 8.55% 3 years 8.70% 8.65%

The reduction is modest: Just 0.05 percentage point, or five bps, at the affected tenures. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The bank's MCLR now ranges from 8 per cent to 8.65 per cent, depending on the reset tenor. Who will actually benefit? This is the most important distinction for borrowers. A lower MCLR does not automatically mean that every HDFC Bank home loan or personal loan will become cheaper. The impact depends on the benchmark to which the loan is linked. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved new floating-rate personal and retail loans to an external benchmark framework from October 2019. Banks can use benchmarks such as the RBI repo rate or specified Treasury bill rates for such loans.

Therefore, borrowers with older loans linked to MCLR can potentially benefit from the latest reduction, subject to the reset date and terms of their loan. For example, if a borrower's loan is linked to the one-year MCLR, the benchmark has fallen from 8.45 per cent to 8.40 per cent. But the borrower's actual lending rate will still depend on the spread charged by the bank. In other words: Loan interest rate = benchmark rate + spread, subject to the loan agreement. So, a 5 bps MCLR cut does not necessarily translate into a 5 bps eduction in the final interest rate immediately.

Why the reset date matters MCLR-linked loans do not necessarily reprice the moment a bank changes its MCLR. The applicable reset frequency is part of the loan contract. RBI rules require MCLR-linked floating-rate loans to have a reset period of one year or less. This means two HDFC Bank borrowers with otherwise similar loans could see the benefit at different times, depending on their respective reset dates. Borrowers should therefore check three things: The benchmark applicable to their loan;

Spread charged over that benchmark; and

The next reset date. What about home loan borrowers? For most new floating-rate retail loans, the MCLR cut is not the main trigger for a change in the interest rate because such loans are generally linked to an external benchmark.

This is why borrowers should not assume that the latest HDFC Bank MCLR announcement will automatically reduce their home loan EMI. For an external benchmark-linked loan, the interest rate movement is primarily determined by changes in the underlying benchmark and the spread specified in the loan agreement. RBI has also mandated that banks reset external benchmark-linked loans at least once every three months. Should borrowers switch their loan? The latest MCLR reduction alone is unlikely to justify an immediate loan switch. Borrowers should first compare their actual effective interest rate with the rates currently available on new loans. They should also factor in processing fees, conversion or switching charges and any other associated costs.