Home loan EMI charged in advance? Can lenders do it, and how to contest it

Advance EMI deductions
Interest must be paid on advance EMI
How to check if you’re affected
- Review your loan account statement and disbursement schedule
- Check if any EMI debit appears before your due date
- Look for entries in suspense or intermediary accounts
- Cross-check with the KFS or ask your lender for a detailed ledger
How to file a complaint?
- Raise a written complaint with your lender and request resolution
- Escalate to the lender’s Nodal Officer if not resolved
- File a complaint under the RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme
- For loans from housing finance companies, register a complaint on GRIDS portal
- As a last resort, approach Consumer Forum for compensation
