Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan EMI charged in advance? Can lenders do it, and how to contest it

Home loan EMI charged in advance? Can lenders do it, and how to contest it

Some lenders deduct EMIs in advance during loan disbursement, but RBI rules say interest must be paid on such amounts. Here's how to check if you're affected and what to do next.

Loan, Home Loan, Money
Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If your home loan lender has deducted an EMI even before your actual repayment schedule started, you may be entitled to compensation, including interest on the advance amount. Recent regulatory updates and legal interpretations indicate that such advance deductions, unless fully disclosed and adjusted fairly, can be challenged.
 

Advance EMI deductions 

Lenders are not supposed to deduct EMI before the due date, and doing so without the borrower’s consent could amount to an unfair trade practice, according to Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, a law firm.
 
“RBI has clearly frowned on this practice,” notes Bhargesh Ojha, partner at Chandhiok and Mahajan, a law firm. The central bank, through its Fair Practices Code (FPC) circular dated April 29, 2024, directed lenders to avoid prejudicial practices and ensure full transparency via a Key Fact Statement (KFS).
 
Even if an EMI is deducted at the loan disbursement stage, a tactic used by some lenders, the borrower must receive a clear explanation, proper documentation, and interest credit for the advance amount, adds Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, chartered accountant & chief executive officer of Choice Finserv.
 

Interest must be paid on advance EMI 

“Any amount retained as advance EMI without adjusting it or crediting interest amounts to unjust enrichment,” says Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India. Housing finance companies, as per a recent NHB directive (July 2025), must now compensate borrowers with interest on such sums.
 
Shravan Shetty, managing director, Primus Partners, concurs, adding that “companies cannot retain advance EMIs without adjusting or recognising them, and must communicate clearly with borrowers.”
 

How to check if you’re affected 

Here’s how to verify whether an advance EMI was wrongly deducted:
 
  • Review your loan account statement and disbursement schedule 
  • Check if any EMI debit appears before your due date 
  • Look for entries in suspense or intermediary accounts 
  • Cross-check with the KFS or ask your lender for a detailed ledger
 
Digital-savvy users can inspect their loan account via banking apps or net banking portals, adds Sarika Shetty, chief executive officer at RentenPe.
 

How to file a complaint?

If you find such deduction without interest adjustment:
  • Raise a written complaint with your lender and request resolution 
  • Escalate to the lender’s Nodal Officer if not resolved 
  • File a complaint under the RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 
  • For loans from housing finance companies, register a complaint on GRIDS portal 
  • As a last resort, approach Consumer Forum for compensation
 
“Borrowers are well within their rights to seek refunds and even compensation,” confirms Ojha, citing precedents where consumer courts ruled in favour of borrowers. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITR filed? Missing this post-filing step could mean no refund, more tax

Premium

Alfresco Affair: How to spend smart on outdoor furniture

Lending app offering quick loan could be a scam: How to stay safe

Fixed deposits after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with best returns

Senior citizens can now lock 8.5% FD returns as RBI hits pause in August

Topics :EMI changeHome loansBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story