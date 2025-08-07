Home loan EMI charged in advance? Can lenders do it, and how to contest it

If your home loan lender has deducted an EMI even before your actual repayment schedule started, you may be entitled to compensation, including interest on the advance amount. Recent regulatory updates and legal interpretations indicate that such advance deductions, unless fully disclosed and adjusted fairly, can be challenged.

Advance EMI deductions

Lenders are not supposed to deduct EMI before the due date, and doing so without the borrower’s consent could amount to an unfair trade practice, according to Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, a law firm.

“RBI has clearly frowned on this practice,” notes Bhargesh Ojha, partner at Chandhiok and Mahajan, a law firm. The central bank, through its Fair Practices Code (FPC) circular dated April 29, 2024, directed lenders to avoid prejudicial practices and ensure full transparency via a Key Fact Statement (KFS).

Even if an EMI is deducted at the loan disbursement stage, a tactic used by some lenders, the borrower must receive a clear explanation, proper documentation, and interest credit for the advance amount, adds Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, chartered accountant & chief executive officer of Choice Finserv. Interest must be paid on advance EMI “Any amount retained as advance EMI without adjusting it or crediting interest amounts to unjust enrichment,” says Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India. Housing finance companies, as per a recent NHB directive (July 2025), must now compensate borrowers with interest on such sums. Shravan Shetty, managing director, Primus Partners, concurs, adding that “companies cannot retain advance EMIs without adjusting or recognising them, and must communicate clearly with borrowers.”