Hospitalisation costs surge 11.35% in a year, heart ailments rising: Report

People younger than 18 becoming susceptible to respiratory conditions, says insurance company

Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Indians' hospitalisation expenses have increased by 11.35 per cent in a year, said insurance company ACKO on Thursday citing 60,000 health policy claims filed in FY 2023-24.

The average claim size in 2023-24 is Rs 70,558 compared to previous year's Rs 62,548, according to 'ACKO India Health Report 2024'. Medical inflation rate in the country is at 14 per cent, highlighting the growing financial burden on Indian families.

Angioplasty costs have doubled from Rs 1-1.5 lakh in 2018 to Rs 2-3 lakh in 2024, with projections suggesting they could reach Rs 6-7 lakh by 2030. Kidney transplant costs hit Rs 10-15 lakh in 2024 and are expected to surpass Rs 20 lakh by 2030, according to the report.

Age-specific health vulnerabilities

The report reveals distinct patterns of disease vulnerability across different age groups:

People younger than 18 are particularly susceptible to respiratory conditions, accounting for over 11 per cent of claims in this age group.

A sharp rise in hospitalisations due to neoplasms (tumours) and heart conditions is observed as people age. Neoplasm-related hospitalisation jumped 2.8 times for ages 31-40 (3.81 per cent) to 41-50 (10.61 per cent).

Heart and circulatory system diseases see a threefold increase between ages 31-40 (2.24 per cent) and 41-50 (6.88 per cent).

Regional health disparities

Kolkata (7.03 per cent) and Mumbai (7 per cent) lead in circulatory system disorders, including heart attacks and strokes.

Delhi-National Capital Region tops the list for kidney-related diseases, with 35.3 per cent of total claims attributed to kidney issues.

Kochi, Secunderabad, and Bengaluru also report kidney health claims above the national average.

The report notes that 69 per cent of maternity claims were for C-section deliveries, while normal deliveries accounted for 31 per cent in private hospitals.

"The ACKO India Health Report 2024 underscores the growing importance of personal health insurance in the face of rising medical costs. We believe that understanding these trends will encourage stakeholders, including insurers, to collaborate in making healthcare more affordable for everyone,” said Rupinderjit Singh, senior vice-president - health at ACKO.



First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

