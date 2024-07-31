IDFC FIRST Bank revises credit card payment terms: Check details

The adjustment to the Minimum Amount Due will not apply to FIRST SWYP & Commercial Suite Credit Cards.

Revised payment due date

IDFC First Bank will also modify the payment due date for credit card statements. The previous time frame of 18 days from the statement generation date will be shortened to 15 days. This adjustment means that cardholders will need to be more vigilant about their payment schedules to avoid late fees.

For instance, if a statement is generated on September 1, the payment due date will shift from September 19 to September 16. Cardholders should carefully review their billing statements and plan their payments accordingly to accommodate the new terms.

You can check your payment due date on your credit card statement or in the credit cards section of the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app.