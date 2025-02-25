Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Know if banks are open or closed tomorrow in your state on Mahashivratri

Banks will be open in states such as Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Banks across 18 states, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, will be closed on account of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. 
 
The other states where banks will be closed include Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
 
However, banks will remain open in states such as Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.  Also read:  Market Holiday: Is Indian stock market open on Maha Shivratri 2025, Feb 26?
 

On February 28, banks in Gangtok will stay closed for Losar, a Tibetan New Year festival.
 
Make sure to schedule any necessary banking activities around these dates to avoid inconvenience.
 
However, registered bank customers can use Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for both financial and non-financial transactions.
 
Banks remain closed on all national and local holidays, as well as on Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, all bank branches operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, except when a holiday is declared in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday list.
 
According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country, i.e., Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
 
Stock market exchanges will also remain closed on February 26 due to Mahashivratri. There will be no trading or settlement in F&O, derivatives, commodities, and other segments.
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

