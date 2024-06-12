Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Major changes made by regulator in general insurance: Check details

Major changes made by regulator in general insurance: Check details

Insurers to settle claims within seven days and surveyors to submit reports within 15 days

IRDAI
IRDAI
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has introduced reforms to simplify motor, health and home insurance. It released a master circular called ‘Reforms in General Insurance Business’ on May 11.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The regulator has updated and clarified rules: From timeline to settle motor insurance claims to changes in the cancellation policy. Its aim is to ensure that insurers settle claims promptly and efficiently, reducing delays and helping policyholders.
 
Key highlights of new rules:
 
Flexible policy: Customers can now opt for insurance policies that span less than a year, annual, or even more than a year, providing more choices to fit individual needs and preferences.
 
Customer Information Sheet (CIS): It will provide clear and concise policy details including scope of coverage, exclusions, warranties, and claim settlement processes.
 
Timely claim settlement: Insurers are now required to settle claims within seven days of receiving a survey report. This timeline is designed to ensure that policyholders receive settlements promptly.

Also Read: Policyholders can cancel policy at any time by notifying insurer: Irdai
 
Surveyor report submission: Surveyors are expected to submit their reports within 15 days of allocation. Insurers are responsible for obtaining these reports within the specified timeframe, ensuring that the claims process remains efficient.
 
No claim rejection for lack of documents: Irdai has clarified that no claim can be rejected due to the unavailability of documents. Insurers must call for all necessary documents at the time of underwriting the proposal, and policyholders may be asked to submit only those documents related to the claim settlement process.
 
Pay-as-You-Drive and Pay-as-You-Go Options: Insurers are now required to offer pay-as-you-drive and pay-as-you-go options to customers as their first choice in motor insurance policies. These innovative options provide policyholders with more flexibility and control over their premiums.
 
Cancellation: Retail policyholders can cancel their policies at any time without citing a reason. Insurers, however, can only cancel policies on grounds of established fraud, after issuing a seven-day notice. In such cases, the insurer must refund the proportionate premium for the unexpired policy period.
 
No burden on policyholders for salvage disposal: Insurers are now responsible for collecting salvage from policyholders, streamlining the claims process and removing an additional burden from the customer.

Also Read

Policyholders can cancel policy at any time by notifying insurer: Irdai

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world-record holder, dies in a car crash

Explained: ICC changes stumping review, concussion substitute rules

Gpay no longer functional in this country as Google shifts focus to Wallet

IPL 2024 FAQ: Double bouncers to smart play system, all you need to know

US woman sold Rs 300 jewellery for Rs 6 cr in India: How to spot fake gold

DA hike announced for government employees in these states: Check details

WB announces 4% DA hike for state govt employees with effect from Apr 1

Manufacturing funds are hot in markets, but beware of concentration risk

50% assured pension for central govt staff under NPS: Proposal explained

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IRDAIInsuranceGeneral Insurancefinance

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story