Merchants advised to switch providers for UPI payments amid Paytm curbs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently imposed significant restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPB), an associate company of One97 Communications (Paytm). These restrictions, according to the central bank, are due to “continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action”.

People using Paytm’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service for payments may not be hit too hard by the RBI’s measures.

If you are a customer, you might have a wallet, a PPB account, or another bank account linked to your Paytm UPI handle. After February 29, you will not be able to add money to the wallet or the PPB account.



“You will still be able to spend the money lying in the wallet or the bank account even after February 29,” says Udbhav Tiwari, head of global product policy, Mozilla.

In March 2022, the RBI had stopped PPB from onboarding new customers. “If you set up your Paytm UPI account after this date, then your account would anyway be linked to another bank, and not to a PPB account. This service will continue to function,” says Tiwari.

Advice: Avoid adding money to the PPB account or wallet during the rest of February. To be completely safe, spend the money in your PPB account or wallet or use UPI transactions to transfer the money from these two sources to another bank account or wallet.



The RBI’s statements suggest it will not limit customers' ability to withdraw money from their PPB account.

As a precaution, onboard an alternative UPI app to avoid payment difficulties in case of disruptions to the Paytm UPI service. Banks offer their own UPI services. Other major providers include Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, and Mobikwik.

Risks Faced by Retailers/Merchants

According to experts, retailers and merchants face higher risks.

Suppose a retailer uses a Paytm Quick Response (QR) code. A customer scans it and makes a payment via UPI. For most retailers, the money goes into a PPB account in their name. After February 29, no more money can be deposited into that account.



Some retailers may be receiving money in another bank account (not a PPB account). They also face risks. Every time a customer makes a payment, the money is aggregated into an account. A settlement occurs at the end of the day or after a certain amount is reached, and the aggregate amount is then transferred to the retailer’s account. Currently, Paytm uses PPB accounts for these settlements. These transactions will be impacted. Paytm is working on partnerships with alternative banks to temporarily store money before settlements.

Paytm is also working on transferring current retailer handles to other banks (to replace their PPB accounts) to continue receiving payments. However, experts say accomplishing this before the February 29 deadline may be challenging, given Paytm's large customer base.



Customers of these retailers will want to continue making digital payments. A shop that cannot accept digital payments after February 29 is likely to lose out on customers.

Advice: Explore alternatives to continue accepting digital payments. Obtain a new QR code from an alternative provider.

PhonePe, Google Pay, Pine Labs are some other service providers. It is advisable to onboard an alternative service rather than wait for Paytm to resolve the issue.

Risks Faced by PPB Customers

Due to the nature of its licence, PPB cannot take credit risks like other banks issuing loans, credit cards, etc. Payment banks must invest 75 per cent of their deposits in government securities as Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and the remaining 25 per cent in time deposits of other scheduled commercial banks. “The probability of a default is very low in a payments bank’s case,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor and founder of SahajMoney.



Advice: If the regulator identified major non-compliance by the bank and took strict action after repeated discussions, the situation is clear. “Considering the RBI’s strict action, it would be advisable for bank customers to transfer their deposits to other banks in a time-bound manner before February 29, until this matter gets settled,” says Kumar.

Risks to Stock Investors

Analysts view the RBI’s directive as a very negative development for One97 Communications stock.“There is a big question mark on the company’s corporate governance practices. Customer confidence has received a jolt. Merchants will be affected. Meanwhile, the competition is on the front foot. The brand as a whole has taken a hit,” says Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.



Even if the shift to a third-party payments bank is seamless, Paytm could lose customers. “The current developments are likely to delay the date by which the company turns profitable,” adds Baliga.

Advice: Long-term, fundamentals-oriented investors should be cautious. “Due to the question mark on corporate governance, I don’t see serious investors investing in the stock for the long term,” says Baliga.

Traders might bet on a rebound based on news flow.

Debunking myths prevalent among retailers

The issue: Some retailers believe taking QR code from a bank is a better option.

Expert view: If you get a QR code from a fintech player (say, Google Pay), your account will have to be linked to a bank account. Alternatively, you may take a QR code from a bank directly.