PNB scheme helps 26 martyred soldiers' families with Rs 17 cr assistance

State-owned lender says special financial product is designed for defence and paramilitary personnel

Punjab National Bank PNB
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has provided Rs 17.02 crore to the families of 26 defence and paramilitary personnel who died in the line of duty, said the state-owned lender in a statement.
 
The assistance, as of June 11, 2025, was provided under the bank’s Rakshak Plus Scheme. It was given to families of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, including during operations like Birli Gali, PTI reported quoting a statement shared by PNB. The bank described the assistance as a reaffirmation of its “unwavering support” to soldiers.
 
"It is our solemn duty to stand by the families of our martyrs. Through the Rakshak Plus Scheme, PNB offers more than financial assistance; it serves as a symbol of our respect and enduring support for their immense sacrifices," Binay Gupta, PNB's Chief General Manager (BARM), was quoted by PTI as saying.
 
Rakshak Plus Scheme
 
PNB’s Rakshak Plus Scheme is a special financial product designed for defence and paramilitary personnel. It offers a broad range of insurance benefits to support soldiers and their families:
 
< Personal accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore in case of death or permanent, total disability
 
< Air accidental coverage of Rs 1.5 crore in case of death during air travel
 
< Partial disability coverage for those injured in the line of duty
 
< Additional tailored benefits for uniformed personnel
 
< Timely help for bereaved families
 
PNB said it is committed to ensuring prompt financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The Rakshak Plus Scheme is aimed at providing peace of mind, knowing that in case of a tragic event, families will not be left without support.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics :PNBBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

