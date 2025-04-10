Rs 1.6 cr/yr salary: High-demand jobs for women in tech sector in India

As India’s tech and business sectors continue to thrive, TeamLease Digital has released a report highlighting the high-demand positions for women that not only offer excellent growth potential but also come with competitive salaries that reward experience and expertise.

From freshers to seasoned professionals, women are climbing the career ladder in fields such as data science, product management, cloud engineering, and cybersecurity.

Here are the top roles in Indian tech for women, as per TeamLease Digital

Product Manager

Product Managers play a pivotal role in driving the success of a product—from its initial ideation to execution. They ensure that the product aligns with both customer needs and business objectives, making this role crucial for organizations looking to stay ahead of the competition.

For freshers entering the field, the highest salary for a Product Manager (0 to 3 years of experience) stands at Rs 22.1 LPA. Early in their careers, new product managers focus on vital tasks like market research, defining user needs, and supporting development teams to bring ideas to life.

However, as they gain experience, the role becomes even more rewarding.

Senior Product Managers or Directors, with 8+ years of experience, can earn up to Rs 160 LPA. These professionals take on leadership roles, managing entire product portfolios, formulating strategies for product success, and overseeing large teams to ensure that the products not only meet customer expectations but also drive business growth.

2. Data Scientist

In today’s data-driven world, Data Scientists are at the forefront of transforming raw data into valuable insights, playing a pivotal role in driving business success and innovation. With companies increasingly relying on data to make informed decisions, this field has become one of the most sought-after and rewarding career paths.

For freshers (0 to 3 years) entering the field of Data Science, the highest salary can reach up to Rs 18 LPA. At this stage, budding data scientists immerse themselves in learning how to handle large datasets, apply foundational machine learning techniques, and solve real-world problems with data-driven solutions.

However, the financial rewards grow exponentially as they gain experience. Senior data scientists with over 8 years of experience can earn up to Rs 150 LPA. These professionals take on significant leadership roles, designing complex algorithms, crafting data strategies, and influencing high-level decisions across the organization.

3. Cloud Architect/Engineer

As India embraces digital transformation, Cloud Architects and Engineers have become essential in building and managing the infrastructure that powers businesses' digital growth. These professionals play a crucial role in helping organizations scale efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively by leveraging cloud technology.

For freshers (0 to 3 years) entering the cloud engineering field, the highest salary is Rs 14 LPA. At the start of their careers, junior cloud engineers focus on supporting cloud solutions, troubleshooting issues, and learning the nuances of cloud service management.

Senior cloud architects can earn up to Rs 100 LPA, taking on more strategic responsibilities. These professionals design and implement cloud strategies, manage large-scale cloud deployments, and ensure systems are not only secure but also scalable to adapt to the rapidly changing demands of modern businesses.

4. PMO (Project Management Office)

In today’s fast-paced business environment, PMO (Project Management Office) professionals play a critical role in ensuring that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and in alignment with organizational goals. Their ability to streamline project processes and ensure efficiency makes them an invaluable asset to any business.

For freshers (0 to 3 years) stepping into the PMO field, the highest salary can reach Rs 15 LPA. At this stage, junior PMO professionals focus on tracking project progress, managing project documentation, and assisting project managers with resource planning, providing crucial support to ensure smooth project execution.

Senior PMO professionals with over 8 years of experience can earn up to Rs 80 LPA. These seasoned professionals take on leadership roles, overseeing multiple projects, defining strategic project management frameworks, and ensuring that organizational goals are met effectively across various departments.

5. Cybersecurity Specialist

In an age where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, Cybersecurity Specialists are the unsung heroes of the digital world, safeguarding critical systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks. As businesses across India go digital, the demand for cybersecurity professionals has skyrocketed, making this field one of the most vital and rewarding career paths today.

For freshers (0 to 3 years) entering the field, the highest salary can reach Rs 12 LPA. At this stage, entry-level cybersecurity professionals focus on monitoring systems, identifying potential vulnerabilities, and responding to security incidents, playing a crucial role in the organization's defense mechanisms.

Senior cybersecurity specialists, with over 8 years of experience, can earn up to Rs 90 LPA. T hese experienced professionals take on high-stakes responsibilities, including defining the organization’s overall security strategy, leading responses to major cyber incidents, and mitigating advanced threats that could potentially jeopardize the company’s digital assets.

Source: TeamLease Digital