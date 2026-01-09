SBI FD interest rates in January 2026: From 6.4% to 7.3% on special FDs

As interest rates stabilise after a long tightening cycle, fixed deposits (FDs) remain a preferred choice for conservative investors. The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, offers a wide range of FD options in 2026, with special schemes that provide higher returns to senior citizens, super senior citizens, and customers making large deposits.

For many retirees and risk-averse savers, these schemes remain relevant for predictable income and capital safety.

Regular SBI fixed deposits: baseline rates

For standard term deposits of less than Rs 3 crore, SBI currently offers interest rates of up to 6.40 per cent for the general public. Senior citizens receive a higher return, with rates going up to 6.90 per cent on similar tenures. These rates apply to regular FDs and exclude special products such as Amrit Vrishti and WeCare.

The actual rate depends on the deposit tenure, with longer maturities typically offering slightly higher returns. Amrit Vrishti: higher returns on a mid-term deposit Among SBI’s special offerings, the Amrit Vrishti scheme stands out for investors looking at a medium-term horizon. The scheme comes with a fixed tenure of 444 days. General investors earn 6.45 per cent. Senior citizens earn 6.95 per cent on the same tenure. This scheme is suitable for those who want better returns than a one-year FD without locking in money for many years. WeCare FD: designed exclusively for senior citizens

SBI WeCare is a dedicated FD scheme available only to senior citizens. It is applicable to both fresh deposits and renewals of maturing FDs. Key features include: Tenures ranging from five to ten years An interest rate of 7.05 per cent, which is higher than regular long-term FDs This product is aimed at retirees who want steady income over a longer period and are comfortable with limited liquidity. Non-callable term deposits for high-value investors For customers investing large sums, SBI offers non-callable retail term deposits for amounts from Rs 1.01 crore to less than Rs 3 crore. These deposits cannot be withdrawn before maturity but offer higher interest rates in return.

One-year tenure: 6.55 per cent for the general public 7.05 per cent for senior citizens Two-year tenure: 6.80 per cent for the general public 7.30 per cent for senior citizens Such deposits may suit high-net-worth individuals who do not need short-term liquidity. Extra benefit for super senior citizens Under the SBI Patrons scheme, super senior citizens aged 80 years and above receive an additional 10 basis points over the applicable senior citizen FD rate. However, this benefit does not apply to certain schemes, including recurring deposits, tax-saving FDs, non-callable deposits, and select special products.