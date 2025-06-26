Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Validation error' in filing tax return: How to fix problem, get refunds

'Validation error' in filing tax return: How to fix problem, get refunds

Validation ensures refunds are credited to correct accounts and tax returns are filed properly

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

People may face a problem called ‘bank account validation error’ while filing their Income Tax returns online, preventing them from completing the e-verification process or receiving refunds.
 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), at incometax.gov.in, has listed reasons for the error and explained how to resolve it.
 

Why bank account validation is important

Before the Income Tax Department can issue any refund, the taxpayer’s bank account must be:
  -Pre-validated on the Income Tax portal, and
 
-Linked with the PAN of the taxpayer

According to the CBDT’s instructions on its e-filing website, this validation ensures that refunds are credited to the correct account and helps complete e-verification using Electronic Verification Code (EVC).  ALSO READ: Earning from reels or brand deals? Here's how influencers must file ITR 
 

Common reasons for validation failure

 
The portal lists the following reasons why bank account validation might fail:
 
  • PAN not linked with the bank account 
  • Mismatch in name between PAN and bank records 
  • Bank account number mismatch/ wrong ISFC code 
  • Account is closed or inactive
 

Steps to fix the validation error

Here is what you should do, as per the guidance provided on incometax.gov.in:
 
  • Log in to the portal using your PAN credentials. 
  • Navigate to the ‘My Bank Account’ section under your profile. 
  • Check the reason for validation failure displayed next to your bank account.
 
Take corrective action:
  • If it’s a PAN linking issue, contact your bank to update records. 
  • If there’s a name mismatch, ensure the name in your PAN matches exactly with the bank account. 
  • If the bank isn’t supported, consider adding another account that is supported. 
  • Click ‘Revalidate’ after corrections, or choose ‘Add Bank Account’ to register a different one.
 

Final checks

CBDT advises taxpayers to:
  • Use an active account where refunds can be credited. 
  • Choose a bank that supports EVC if you want to e-verify your ITR using that account. 
  • Ensure the PAN is correctly linked with the account.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

