Venezuela crisis a 'matter of deep concern', says India after US action

Venezuela crisis a 'matter of deep concern', says India after US action

India said the situation in Venezuela is a matter of deep concern and called on all sides to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue after the US captured President Nicolás Maduro

Venezuela

The US military launched 'Operation Absolute Resolve' in Venezuela. (Image: Canva/Free)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Sunday reacted to the unfolding crisis in Venezuela, calling it a “matter of deep concern” and urging all parties involved to address issues peacefully through dialogue.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela. “India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the statement said.
 
“The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” the statement added.
 
 

What triggered the Venezuela crisis?

 
On Saturday, the US military launched ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
 
The Donald Trump-led US government has accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking and of rigging Venezuela’s 2024 election. The US had earlier imposed sanctions on Venezuela and announced a $50 million bounty for Maduro’s arrest.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would run Venezuela “temporarily” and manage its oil reserves until a new administration takes over, following the operation. 

A 'dangerous precedent': UN

 
The United Nations has voiced concern over the US military action, saying the developments constitute a "dangerous precedent".
 
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern, saying the rules of international law "have not been respected".
 
"The secretary general is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today's United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region," a statement issued by his spokesperson said on Saturday.
 

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuelan crisis Venezula President Nicholás Maduro Nicolas Maduro BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

