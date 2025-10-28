Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

Google's upcoming AI coach, powered by Gemini and built under Fitbit, uses your health data to offer real-time insights, sleep tips and customised workout recommendations

Google fitbit ai-health coach

The new, upcoming AI-powered Fitbit coach by Google uses Gemini to deliver personalised fitness and wellness insights. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We track our sleep, exercise and wellness every day, but rarely understand how they truly connect. Google’s latest artificial intelligence project under Fitbit aims to change that, turning raw health data into personalised guidance.
 
Fitbit, which Google acquired in 2021, is now at the heart of this innovation. Built using Gemini, Google’s most advanced family of AI models, the new AI-powered personal health coach is designed to offer tailored insights for fitness, sleep and overall wellbeing.
 
The initiative takes Fitbit beyond simply tracking health data to actively helping users interpret it and make meaningful lifestyle changes.
 

What is Google’s health coach?

Think of it as a fitness trainer, sleep advisor and wellness guide rolled into one. The AI coach will provide custom insights and adaptive recommendations based on your Fitbit data, such as sleep patterns, heart rate, and activity levels.
 
 
Instead of simply counting steps or calories, it can help you understand why you feel tired, how to improve sleep quality, or what workouts suit your day’s readiness. According to Google, the goal is to help users build lasting habits through small, consistent actions.

Also Read

light at night

Bright lights at night may raise heart disease and stroke risk: Study

fake ORS drinks

Why ORS is in the news and what it means for child health in India

baldness cure, hair regrowth

Hair today, not gone tomorrow: New serum may make baldness reversible

Diphtheria, vaccination, healthcare

Diphtheria resurges in war-torn nations as health systems fail children

Kim Kardashian

Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

 

How does it work?

“Do I get better sleep after exercising?” may sound like a simple question, but answering it like a proactive, personalised, and adaptive coach requires several key innovations.
 
1. Smarter data understanding 
The coach needs to understand and analyse your body data, like sleep patterns and daily activity, to spot trends and give meaningful insights. It verifies the availability of recent data, selects the right metrics, compares relevant days, and puts the results in context, both against your personal baseline and population-level trends. It also takes into account your past interactions with the coach to provide truly tailored insights.
 
2. Multi-agent framework 
Google’s health coach relies on a multi-agent framework, which coordinates specialised AI ‘sub-agents’ to offer holistic support:
  • Conversational agent: Handles multi-turn dialogue, understands intent, gathers context and manages responses.
  • Data-science agent: Fetches, analyses and summarises data like sleep and workouts.
  • Domain expert: Fitness expert that analyses user data to create and adapt personalised fitness plans as your progress and routine change.
 
3. Guiding AI responsibly 
The AI coach uses assessment systems based on health principles to ensure its recommendations are accurate, responsible, and useful. This multi-layered evaluation draws on over a million human annotations and more than 100,000 hours of expert review, spanning fields like sports science, sleep research, family medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, exercise physiology and behavioural science. To ensure the advice is safe and relevant, the coach follows a ‘SHARP’ framework, measuring safety, helpfulness, accuracy, relevance and personalisation.
 

What users can expect

The public preview is currently available to Fitbit Premium users in the United States, starting with Android devices and coming soon to iOS.
During setup, users chat with the coach for 5–10 minutes to outline their goals and motivations. From there, the AI provides ongoing, contextual support such as:
 
  •  A ‘Today’ feed that shares timely updates and insights when you wake up, finish a workout or wind down for bed.
  • Custom fitness plans that adapt to your data, schedule and available equipment.
  • Sleep support that helps you understand why you feel tired and how to improve your rest.
  • A health summary hub showing key metrics like heart-rate variability, resting heart rate and weight trends.
  • A conversational ‘Ask Coach’ feature for quick, everyday questions about fitness, sleep or wellness.
  • Adaptive guidance that adjusts your plans as your activity, sleep and goals evolve over time.
 

A step forward in digital health

This technology reflects a broader shift in digital health initiatives, moving from passive tracking to proactive health coaching. With AI interpreting data in real time, users get insights that were once only available through personal trainers or sleep specialists.
For Fitbit, it’s an evolution from a device that tracks your lifestyle to one that understands and supports it.
However, Google clarifies that this coach is not a medical device and should not replace professional healthcare advice.      For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
 

More From This Section

AI therapy

AI therapy apps promise comfort, but can they truly understand you?

Sleep habits

Humans have internal lunar clock but light pollution is disrupting it

Moderna, Covid vaccine, vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine

mRNA Covid shots could make cancer immunotherapy more effective, says study

Deep Brain Stimulation

Science meets art: Parkinson's patient plays clarinet during brain surgery

Dementia

Problems with brain's waste clearance may increase risk of dementia: Study

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Digital health data Fitbit Google's AI Gemini AI sleep workout

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon