Neck and back pain: What your spine is trying to tell you this winter

Cold weather, bulky jackets, long screen hours and silent posture mistakes are putting new strain on the spine. Experts explain early signs, risks and simple fixes for lasting relief

Cold weather stiffness can worsen neck pain, especially with poor posture and extra clothing. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Neck and back pain have quietly become two of the most common complaints across age groups, and winter often makes them worse. As temperatures drop, people layer up in thick jackets, stiff sweaters and heavy winter wear that restrict movement and subtly alter posture. Add long hours of sitting and increased stress, and the spine ends up absorbing strain it can’t shake off.
 
Spine specialists say the earliest signs of trouble are often easy to miss, and ignoring them allows minor dysfunctions to become chronic pain.
 

The early signs your spine needs attention

 
“The most common indicator is persistent pain — pain that lasts for days or returns repeatedly,” says Dr Sachin Mahajan, Head of Department, Neuro & Spine Surgery, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.
Tingling, numbness or a pins-and-needles sensation in the arms or legs is another warning signal that a nerve may be compressed.
 
He adds that morning stiffness, declining grip strength, unexpected difficulty lifting objects or sudden changes in posture should not be dismissed. “These symptoms often point to an issue in the spine, whether in the discs, nerves or joints, and they shouldn’t be ignored,” he adds. 
 

Everyday habits damaging the spine

 
Several subtle, daily behaviours gradually overload the spine:
 
- Long hours of sitting with a rounded back
- Frequent “text neck” from bending over phones
- Carrying heavy bags on one shoulder
- Sleeping on very soft mattresses
- Minimal movement through the day
 
“These small but constant stresses on the spine are sooner or later going to result in chronic pain and structural issues,” warns Dr Mahajan.
 
Sedentary work and stress amplify the problem. “When a person is tense, the muscles tighten and fatigue more quickly,” says Dr Vikas Gupte, Senior Consultant – Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund. “Prolonged slouched sitting further reduces flexibility, making sudden movements more likely to trigger pain,” he adds.
 

Why winter makes neck and back pain worse

 
Cold weather causes muscles to stiffen and reduces blood flow, increasing the chance of spasms. But winter clothing is an overlooked trigger:
 
- Heavy jackets can pull the shoulders forward
- Thick layers reduce neck rotation and arm mobility
- Bulky sweaters encourage slouching
- Poorly fitted winter boots alter gait and strain the lower back
 
Restricted movement combined with cold-induced stiffness sets the stage for flare-ups, especially in those already dealing with muscle fatigue from desk jobs.
 

Younger adults are increasingly at risk

 
Doctors agree the rise in spine issues among young professionals is real.
 
“The younger population is facing this problem a lot now,” says Dr Gupte. “Constant use of laptops and phones, poor posture and lack of exercise reduce flexibility and cause persistent misalignment.”
 
Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare, notes that disc bulges and nerve compression, once limited to older adults, are now seen far earlier due to long screen hours, weakened core muscles and minimal physical activity.
 
Carrying multiple or heavy bags may seem harmless day-to-day, but the constant, uneven pressure gradually weakens muscles and stresses spinal discs, making neck and back pain far more likely.
 

When pain needs medical evaluation

 
Routine muscle strain improves with rest, gentle stretching and heat. But “pain that persists beyond one to two weeks, radiates to the arms or legs, or causes numbness, tingling or weakness needs medical attention,” says Kasra.
 
Experts say that symptoms such as difficulty walking, bladder or bowel changes, or sudden severe pain after a fall require immediate evaluation.
 

Winter-friendly posture correction tips

 
To reduce neck and back pain this season, experts suggest:
 
- Choose lighter, well-fitted layers instead of heavy, stiff jackets
- Avoid hunching inside oversized sweaters
- Adjust bag weight, distribute load evenly
- Keep screens at eye level to prevent “text neck”
- Take breaks every 30–40 minutes to stand, walk or stretch
- Strengthen the core with simple daily exercises
- Sleep on a supportive mattress; avoid pillows that prop the head too high
- Maintain a neutral spine while walking on uneven surfaces
 

Small habits, big protection

 
The most effective long-term strategies are simple, consistent ones: regular movement, core strengthening, stretching tight muscle groups, and maintaining good posture through the day.
 
“Even a 20-minute walk or standing up every 30–40 minutes can reduce stiffness and slow early degeneration,” says Kasra. Stress management also plays a crucial role in reducing muscle tension.
 
As winter sets in, paying attention to these early signals and everyday habits can help keep your spine resilient and prevent seasonal flares.   

Also Read-

 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsBack painbone health

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

