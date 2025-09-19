Multivitamins have become the go-to “health hack” for many as they struggle balancing long work hours, erratic meals, body aches and stress. Those tiny pills promise energy, immunity and better health. But do they really deliver, or are we just buying into clever marketing?

What are multivitamins, and how are they different from single-nutrient supplements?

Multivitamins are the “combo meal” of nutrition—a single tablet or capsule that packs in a range of vitamins and minerals your body needs daily. In contrast, single-nutrient supplements like vitamin D , calcium or iron are more like à la carte items, prescribed to address specific deficiencies.

“Multivitamins aim at prevention by filling general nutritional gaps, while single supplements usually address a direct health concern,” explains Jeevan Kasara, Director & CEO, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Why are multivitamins so popular despite mixed research? Blame it on our lifestyles, which are mostly dominated by fast food, erratic meals, long hours and stress. A quick pill feels like an easy fix. And marketing makes it even more convincing. But science tells a slightly different story. Research shows that while multivitamins may help boost your baseline nutrition and fill small gaps, they do not necessarily protect you from chronic conditions like diabetes , cancer or heart disease. At best, they offer marginal benefits, says Kasara.

So, if you are healthy and eating well, multivitamins may not be the magic bullet you think they are. Do healthy adults with a balanced diet really need them? If you are eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein sources, chances are you are doing fine without them. However, long work hours, skipped breakfasts and nutrient loss during cooking mean our diets are often less balanced than we assume. ALSO READ: Don't combine these: Doctors flag 6 medicine combos that can turn toxic That is where multivitamins can be helpful, but not as a replacement—only as a safety net. Experts advise getting a diet evaluation or consulting a doctor before taking them daily.

What nutrients are people most commonly deficient in? Globally and in India, deficiencies in vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron and calcium are common—especially among vegetarians, those with limited sun exposure and women. In such cases, a targeted supplement (or sometimes a multivitamin) can help. Can taking too many multivitamins be harmful? Yes. In this case, more is not better. Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) get stored in the body and can cause serious issues in excess, such as liver damage, kidney stones or excessive bleeding. Even water-soluble ones like vitamin C or B can cause stomach irritation if taken in high doses.

Doctors stress the importance of sticking to the recommended daily allowance (RDA) and avoiding unnecessary excess without medical guidance. Is there a risk of relying on multivitamins instead of real food? According to Kasara, people do tend to rely on multivitamins instead of real food sometimes. No pill can replicate the fibre, antioxidants and other phytonutrients that whole, unprocessed foods provide. Relying on supplements as your main nutrition source is like trying to live off protein shakes—possible, but not sustainable or healthy. Multivitamins should be seen as an add-on, not a replacement for wholesome meals. Who actually benefits the most from daily multivitamin use? Certain groups genuinely gain from regular supplementation:

Seniors, who absorb fewer nutrients with age

Vegetarians and vegans, often low in vitamin B12, iron or omega-3s

Pregnant women, who need more folic acid and iron

People with chronic health conditions or long-term medication use, which can affect nutrient absorption ALSO READ: Is it safe to mix Ayurveda with modern medicine? Here's what doctors say For the young and healthy? Multivitamins may help but are not always necessary. Personalisation over “one-size-fits-all” According to Kasara, men and women have different needs. Women often need more iron, while men may need more bone-support nutrients. Lifestyle also plays a huge role—vegetarians, for example, have different needs than meat-eaters.