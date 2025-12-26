Australia warns of fake rabies vaccines in India amid rising bite cases

Australia has issued a health advisory warning that counterfeit batches of a rabies vaccine have been circulating in India since November 2023. The alert, issued by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), cautions that people vaccinated with the affected brand, Abhayrab, may not be fully protected against rabies, a disease that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

The warning has renewed attention on rabies prevention in India, a country that bears one of the world’s highest rabies burdens and continues to report rising dog-bite cases.

According to ATAGI, the concern is that fake vaccines may not contain the correct amount, or any, active ingredient. This means people who received these doses may believe they are protected when they are not, even after following the recommended protocol, which can include administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) in high-risk exposures.

Because Abhayrab is not used in Australia, the advisory primarily targets travellers who were vaccinated in India after November, 2023. Australian authorities have advised such individuals to treat those doses as potentially invalid and replace them with registered vaccines such as Rabipur or Verorab. Why does an Australian warning matter for India? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India records an estimated 18,000–20,000 rabies deaths each year, most of them following dog bites. This translates to nearly one death every 30 minutes. Rabies is almost invariably fatal once symptoms appear, and there is no reliable cure. Survival depends almost entirely on prompt and correct post-exposure care, including thorough wound washing, timely vaccination, adherence to the correct schedule, and, in severe bites, the use of rabies immunoglobulin.