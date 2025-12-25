From jaw pain to ED: Five overlooked symptoms your heart may be failing

People often believe heart problems are easy to recognise, or that they only strike later in life. Cardiologists say that some of the most dangerous warning signs are subtle, everyday symptoms that are routinely dismissed.

In a recent Instagram post, US-based cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a heart-transplant specialist and director of the advanced heart failure programme at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, flagged five unexpected symptoms that can signal cardiovascular disease. These signs, he says, are often brushed off as stress, acidity, bad posture or “just one of those days”.

Could that nagging jaw or tooth pain really be your heart talking?

A dull ache in the jaw or unexplained tooth pain may sound like a dental issue, not a cardiac one. Dr Yaranov explains that this can be “referred pain”, where discomfort originating in the heart is felt elsewhere.

This pattern is especially common in women, whose heart disease symptoms often do not follow classic chest-pain descriptions. Jaw or tooth pain may signal angina or even an impending heart attack. If the pain is unexplained, persistent, or accompanied by fatigue or breathlessness, it needs medical attention. Are your shoes suddenly tighter by evening, without weight gain? Swollen ankles or legs are often blamed on long hours of sitting, but visible swelling that worsens through the day can point to heart failure. When the heart struggles to pump efficiently, fluid accumulates in the lower limbs. This is not mild puffiness after travel, but swelling that feels uncomfortable and leaves an indentation when pressed. Fluid retention can be an early sign that the heart is under strain.

Do you feel breathless the moment you lie down? Breathlessness when lying flat, or the need to sleep with multiple pillows, is not simply anxiety or poor fitness. This symptom, known as orthopnoea, is taken seriously by cardiologists. Dr Yaranov notes that orthopnoea is a classic sign of congestive heart failure. When lying down, fluid shifts towards the lungs, and a weakened heart cannot manage the load. Sleep should restore the body, not make breathing difficult. Can nausea and cold sweats really signal a heart attack? Nausea is often linked to stomach issues, while cold sweats may be attributed to panic or stress. Together, however, they can indicate a so-called “silent” heart attack, particularly in women and younger patients.