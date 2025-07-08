What rising blood pressure means for your health, and what to do about it

What is blood pressure and why does it matter?
How is blood pressure measured?
What causes high blood pressure?
- Obesity and poor diet (especially high salt intake)
- Stress and lack of physical activity
- Smoking and alcohol use
- Chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney conditions
- Hormonal issues or sleep apnoea
- Family history of hypertension
Why is hypertension awareness so important?
- 24–30% of urban Indians and 12–14% of rural population have hypertension
- Hypertension causes 54% of strokes and 47% of heart disease cases globally
- By 2030, it may lead to 12.5 million deaths annually
What symptoms should you watch out for?
- Headaches or dizziness
- Nosebleeds and blurry vision
- Abnormal heart rhythms
- Shortness of breath or buzzing in ears
Can you prevent high blood pressure?
- A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
- Lower salt and sugar intake
- At least 30 minutes of physical activity most days
- Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol
- Managing stress with meditation or therapy
What are the treatment options for high BP?
- Lifestyle changes
- Regular BP monitoring
- Medication such as ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, ARBs, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics
What about low blood pressure?
- Dizziness, fainting, or nausea
- Blurred vision
- Cold, clammy skin
- Fatigue
What causes hypotension?
- Dehydration or prolonged bed rest
- Certain medications
- Heart or hormonal disorders
- Pregnancy or low blood volume
Managing low BP includes:
- Staying hydrated
- Eating smaller meals more frequently
- Increasing salt (under doctor’s advice)
- Wearing compression stockings
- Adjusting medication
