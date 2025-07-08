What rising blood pressure means for your health, and what to do about it

What is blood pressure and why does it matter?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called a silent killer. It causes over 12.8 per cent of all deaths globally, according to WHO. You may feel perfectly fine, yet your blood vessels could be under constant strain, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious complications.

How is blood pressure measured?

Blood pressure is the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. It’s measured using two numbers:

Systolic pressure (top number): when the heart beats

Diastolic pressure (bottom number): when the heart rests between beats

A normal reading is typically around 120/80 mmHg. What causes high blood pressure? Dr Ajith Pillai, Chief Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, explains that hypertension may develop over time due to: Obesity and poor diet (especially high salt intake)

Stress and lack of physical activity

Smoking and alcohol use

Chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney conditions

Hormonal issues or sleep apnoea

Family history of hypertension Primary hypertension has no identifiable cause, while secondary hypertension stems from other conditions. Why is hypertension awareness so important? A 2023 Indian Journal of Public Health study shows: 24–30% of urban Indians and 12–14% of rural population have hypertension

Hypertension causes 54% of strokes and 47% of heart disease cases globally

By 2030, it may lead to 12.5 million deaths annually Dr Pillai noted: “Only 1 in 3 people are diagnosed, and less than 1 in 5 are treated effectively. Resistant hypertension needs urgent attention.”

What symptoms should you watch out for? Often, hypertension is symptomless. But some people may experience: Headaches or dizziness

Nosebleeds and blurry vision

Abnormal heart rhythms

Shortness of breath or buzzing in ears Resistant hypertension, when BP remains high despite three or more medications, requires specialised care. Can you prevent high blood pressure? WHO recommends: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Lower salt and sugar intake

At least 30 minutes of physical activity most days

Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol

Managing stress with meditation or therapy What are the treatment options for high BP? Management may include:

Lifestyle changes

Regular BP monitoring

Medication such as ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, ARBs, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics Monthly medication costs: ₹100–₹1,000 depending on the brand. For resistant hypertension, newer options like renal denervation (RDN) offer hope. What about low blood pressure? Low blood pressure (hypotension) is defined as readings below 90/60 mmHg. While some live with it without symptoms, others may face: Dizziness, fainting, or nausea

Blurred vision

Cold, clammy skin

Fatigue What causes hypotension? Dehydration or prolonged bed rest

Certain medications

Heart or hormonal disorders

Pregnancy or low blood volume Managing low BP includes: Staying hydrated

Eating smaller meals more frequently

Increasing salt (under doctor’s advice)

Wearing compression stockings

Adjusting medication Monthly management cost: ₹50–₹300, possibly more with hospitalisation.