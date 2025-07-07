Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Walking for more than 100 minutes a day may help reduce the risk of developing chronic low back pain, suggests a new study published in JAMA Network Open titled Volume and Intensity of Walking and Risk of Chronic Low Back Pain. The study, which analysed data from over 11,000 adults in Norway, found that people who walked over 100 minutes daily had a 23 per cent lower risk of chronic low back pain compared to those who walked less than 78 minutes per day. The research also showed that walking at a brisk pace may offer some additional benefits, but the total time spent walking seems to matter more than the speed.

Why is chronic low back pain a major concern? Chronic low back pain is a widespread issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 619 million people worldwide were living with low back pain in 2020, and this number is expected to rise to 843 million by 2050. For many, this pain isn’t just an occasional discomfort, it lasts for at least three consecutive months and can severely impact daily life and mobility. Can daily walking help prevent chronic back pain? The new study strongly suggests that it can. The research indicates a dose-dependent relationship, meaning the more you walk, the lower your risk, up to about 100 minutes per day. Beyond this, the benefits level off but still hold strong.