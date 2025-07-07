Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Why is chronic low back pain a major concern?
Can daily walking help prevent chronic back pain?
Is brisk walking more effective than slow walking?
Why does walking protect your spine and reduce pain?
- Improves mobility and reduces stiffness
- Encourages better blood circulation, which can ease inflammation
- Activates muscles that support the spine, like the glutes and core
- Boosts the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, which can help reduce the mental stress linked to chronic pain
How can you walk more if you’re always short on time?
- Start small: Begin with 5–10 minute walks and gradually increase
- Be consistent: Walking daily is better than walking a lot on just one or two days
- Break it up: Short walks count. You don’t need one long session
- Walk smart: Choose comfortable shoes and flat surfaces to avoid injury
- Level up slowly: As your body adapts, you can increase your walking speed and distance
Why else should you move more during the day?
Here are some other benefits of incorporating movement throughout the day:
- Walking in nature helps heal your mind and body: World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body
- Follow the ‘2 per 20’ rule to help stabilise blood sugar without exercise: Can the '2 per 20' rule really help stabilise blood sugar without exercise?
- Move more because it will help you brain functioning: Sitting too long may shrink your brain-even if you exercise daily
- Incorporating strength training help build muscles: Hit the gym! Building muscles may cut diabetes risk by 44%, genes no bar
