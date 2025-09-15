Bone glue breakthrough: Chinese scientists heal fractures in 3 minutes

Breaking a bone could soon mean a far quicker recovery. Chinese scientists have developed a new ‘bone glue’ that can repair fractures in just three minutes, without screws, plates, or repeat surgeries, reports Global Times.

A research team from East China’s Zhejiang Province has unveiled “Bone-02”, an adhesive designed to mimic nature’s own engineering and heal fractured or shattered bones quickly and safely.

How the glue works

The adhesive was inspired by oysters, which cling stubbornly to underwater surfaces despite waves and constant moisture. According to Global Times, Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital and the lead researcher, said he drew inspiration after observing this natural phenomenon.

"Bone-02" can achieve precise fixation in two to three minutes, even in blood-rich environments such as surgical sites. Unlike metal implants, which often require a second removal operation, the glue is naturally absorbed by the body as the bone heals, eliminating additional risks and procedures. Tested in patients According to reports, the adhesive has already been tested in more than 150 patients. Laboratory and clinical trials demonstrated that it achieved a maximum bonding force of over 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 megapascal (MPa), and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.