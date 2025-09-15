Home / Health / Bone glue breakthrough: Chinese scientists heal fractures in 3 minutes

Bone glue breakthrough: Chinese scientists heal fractures in 3 minutes

Inspired by oysters, this medical breakthrough repairs bones in 3 minutes without screws, plates or metal implants - and the glue dissolves safely in the body

bone glue, fracture healing
Chinese Bone Glue: Oyster-inspired bone glue in China promises fracture repair in minutes. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Breaking a bone could soon mean a far quicker recovery. Chinese scientists have developed a new ‘bone glue’ that can repair fractures in just three minutes, without screws, plates, or repeat surgeries, reports Global Times.
 
A research team from East China’s Zhejiang Province has unveiled “Bone-02”, an adhesive designed to mimic nature’s own engineering and heal fractured or shattered bones quickly and safely.

How the glue works

The adhesive was inspired by oysters, which cling stubbornly to underwater surfaces despite waves and constant moisture. According to Global Times, Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital and the lead researcher, said he drew inspiration after observing this natural phenomenon.
 
“Bone-02” can achieve precise fixation in two to three minutes, even in blood-rich environments such as surgical sites. Unlike metal implants, which often require a second removal operation, the glue is naturally absorbed by the body as the bone heals, eliminating additional risks and procedures. 

Tested in patients

According to reports, the adhesive has already been tested in more than 150 patients. Laboratory and clinical trials demonstrated that it achieved a maximum bonding force of over 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 megapascal (MPa), and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.
 
These results suggest the glue could potentially replace traditional steel plates and screws, while also lowering the risk of infection or rejection often associated with foreign implants.

A potential game-changer?

Currently, orthopaedic surgeons use bone cements and void fillers, but none of these materials truly function as adhesives. Attempts to create bone glues date back to the 1940s, using materials such as gelatin, epoxy resins, and acrylates. However, these efforts were abandoned due to biocompatibility issues.
 
If successful on a larger scale, “Bone-02” could shorten surgeries, improve recovery times, and spare patients the complications of multiple operations.

A long-standing surgical challenge

According to a report by Zhejiang Online, in 2016, while still a resident physician, Lin observed that even the most experienced surgeons needed hours in the operating room to fix shattered bone fragments, and the results were often far from ideal. The challenge motivated him to seek alternatives, and eventually, oysters provided the solution.
 
Today, his team’s product may offer what surgeons worldwide have been seeking for decades: a fast, safe, and body-friendly solution to bone repair. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

