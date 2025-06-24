Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares secrets to stronger, healthier knees

From smart movement to choosing the right shoes, Dr Shriram Nene's tips can help prevent knee pain, support flexibility, and boost long-term joint health

Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene with wife actor Madhuri Dixit Nene

(Photo: Instagram | @drneneofficial)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Knees are the body’s largest load-bearing joints. When they start to ache, even everyday activities like walking or climbing stairs can become painful. Dr Shriram Nene, renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, emphasises that taking care of your knees today can prevent serious joint issues tomorrow.

What are the best exercises for healthy knees?

Movement is crucial, but it needs to be smart. Dr Nene recommends low-impact activities such as:
  • Cycling
  • Swimming
  • Walking
He warns against high-impact workouts like intense running and jump squats, which can strain the knees and accelerate wear.

How does your weight affect your knees?

“Every extra kilogram adds four kilos of pressure on your knees,” Dr Nene notes. Maintaining a healthy weight through clean eating and regular short walks can dramatically reduce joint stress. Prolonged sitting should also be avoided.
 

Why should you strengthen the muscles that support your knees?

Strong support muscles such as the quads, hamstrings, and calves play a key role in protecting the knee. Dr Nene recommends exercises like

Also Read

India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

healthy ageing, healthy men

Scientists edge closer to drug that could safely extend human lifespan

lungs

One in three young adults in Delhi shows signs of early lung damage

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reveals brain aneurysm, AVM and the 'suicide disease'

Workplace stress

Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

  • Squats
  • Leg lifts
  • Leg curls
He also stresses maintaining good posture to avoid extra strain on the joints.

How does your footwear impact knee health?

According to Dr Nene, improper footwear can damage knees over time. He recommends:
  • Cushioned shoes
  • Footwear with strong arch support
He cautions against heels, completely flat shoes, and worn-out sneakers as they can misalign posture and worsen knee pain.

What should you do if you injure your knee?

Dr Nene advises following the RICE method:
  • Rest the joint
  • Ice application
  • Compression use
  • Elevation of the knee
This approach can help speed recovery from mild injuries and reduce inflammation.

Can stretching really prevent knee pain?

Absolutely. Just five minutes of daily stretching can increase muscle flexibility and reduce knee stress. Dr Nene suggests:
  • Standing quad stretch
  • Calf stretch
  • Hamstring stretch
Tight muscles can place extra pressure on the knees—so regular stretching offers both relief and protection.
 
Knee pain isn’t just an old age issue—it can affect anyone. Dr Nene’s approach focuses on smart movement, clean eating, muscle strengthening, correct footwear, and simple stretches to build a future free of joint pain.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

ICMR develops portable Nipah rapid detection kit with 100% accuracy

dental implants

How human urine could help create dental and bone implants of the future

glass bottles

Glass bottles may have more microplastics than plastic, shows French study

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

Flu shot must as winter viruses may trigger heart attack or stroke: Study

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

Newborn screening, early treatment can cut sickle cell deaths: ICMR study

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry knee pain Knee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon