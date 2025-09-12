When food rules your day, it may signal deeper struggles
How do you know it’s more than just overeating?
What are the warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored?
- Unexplained weight loss of more than 15 per cent in six months
- Avoiding meals in front of people
- Purging after eating
- Severe restriction of food
- Constant anxiety about body image
Why do we fall into bingeing or starving in the first place?
What should you do if you suspect you’re struggling?
Can structured eating help in recovery?
- Balanced meals with whole grains, proteins (tofu, paneer, lentils), healthy fats (avocado, nuts, olive oil) and colourful fruits/vegetables
- Mood-supporting foods like dark chocolate, oats with banana and fermented foods
- Gentle swaps like roasted chana or murmura instead of processed snacks
How do you resist the urge to binge, purge or restrict?
- Limiting exposure to triggering content online
- Practising mindfulness and journaling
- Reframing food as nourishment, not control
- Building body acceptance with professional support
What role does mental health play in recovery?
How can you support someone without being controlling?
- Educate yourself about eating disorders
- Ask “How can I support you?” instead of enforcing rules
- Be patient and encouraging, and seek professional help
Can someone fully recover from an eating disorder?
So, what can you do today?
- Don’t dismiss recurring binge or starvation cycles as “normal”.
- Watch out for warning signs like purging, excessive weight loss or obsessive body image worries.
- Seek professional help early — recovery is possible with medical, nutritional and psychological support.
- Remember: food is not your enemy. It’s fuel, nourishment and care.
