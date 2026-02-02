Can you build muscle in your 60s? How it supports overall health

Muscle loss is often viewed as an inevitable part of ageing, something to be accepted once you reach your 60s. But growing evidence suggests otherwise. With the right kind of exercise and nutrition, building muscle later in life is not only possible, but it can also dramatically improve strength, balance and overall health.

According to Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, muscle building after 60 is not only possible, but also may be one of the most effective ways to age well.

Muscle loss with age is real, but not irreversible

Ageing naturally leads to a gradual loss of muscle mass and strength, a process known as sarcopenia. Hormonal shifts, slower protein synthesis and cumulative wear on the body all play a role. However, these changes do not mean muscles stop responding.

“Building muscles as you age can be done, and it could be considered the best way to be self-sufficient and live a healthy life for many years after you’re 60,” Raj explains. She explains that when older adults apply the right kind of resistance to their muscles, they still adapt and grow. With consistency and proper nutrition, muscle mass and function can improve significantly, in some cases restoring strength levels seen a decade earlier. Why muscle matters beyond strength Building muscle later in life delivers benefits far beyond toned arms or stronger legs. One of the most critical advantages is fall prevention.

"Stronger muscles stabilise joints, improve balance and enhance coordination, significantly reducing the risk of falls, a leading cause of fractures in older adults," shares Raj. Strength training also stimulates bone growth, helping slow or prevent osteoporosis, she adds. As muscle strength improves, everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries or just standing up from a chair, become easier. This translates into greater independence and confidence, allowing older adults to remain active and self-reliant for longer. Metabolism, immunity and mental health benefits The advantages of muscle gain extend deep inside the body. Increased muscle mass improves insulin sensitivity, lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

Regular strength training has also been linked to reduced inflammation and stronger immune function.

Resistance training has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, while improved blood flow to the brain supports cognitive function and may lower the risk of age-related cognitive decline. How to start strength training safely For those with no prior fitness experience, the key is to start gently and progress gradually.

Low-impact, controlled resistance training reduces injury risk while still delivering results. Effective beginner-friendly options include: Bodyweight exercises

Elastic resistance bands

Light dumbbells

Controlled movement machines The focus should be on large muscle groups and functional movements that support daily life. Exercises such as squatting, stepping up, pushing and pulling also improve posture and coordination. Equally important are warm-ups, controlled movement speed and scheduled rest days. Sudden heavy lifting or poor form should be avoided, and pain should never be ignored. Raj advises that older adults, especially those with arthritis, osteoporosis or heart conditions, seek guidance from a qualified fitness professional before starting a new programme.

Nutrition - the missing piece of the puzzle Exercise alone is not enough. Nutrition plays a central role in muscle building, especially in later years. Protein is crucial. As the body ages, it becomes less efficient at using protein to build muscle, meaning older adults actually need more protein per kilogram of body weight than younger people. Spreading protein intake evenly across meals improves absorption and effectiveness. Other essential nutrients include: Vitamin D and calcium for bone health

Omega-3 fatty acids to support muscle function and recovery

Antioxidants to reduce exercise-related stress Adequate hydration and sufficient overall calorie intake are equally important to prevent muscle breakdown.

Breaking the myths around ageing and exercise Despite clear evidence, many older adults still hesitate. Common fears include being 'too old' or worrying that exercise will worsen pain. In reality, properly supervised strength training often reduces joint pain and improves mobility. With the right instruction and support, strength training becomes a tool for ageing better, not a risk to be feared. As Raj puts it, "Your 60s are not a period of physical decline by default. With informed choices, they can be a time of renewed strength, resilience and health."