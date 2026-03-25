Can you live without these 10 organs? Doctors explain what really happens

The human body is a robust system. It can continue to function and even sustain life if it loses certain organs or parts of them. But survival, in medical terms, does not mean the body remains unchanged. It often involves long-term adjustments, medical support, and a redefinition of what “normal” looks like.

“People often misunderstand what it means to survive without an organ,” says Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. “It does not imply dispensability; instead, it signifies the body’s physiological reserve and adaptive resilience.”

In simple terms, survival means staying alive, even if the body has to work harder, differently, and sometimes with clinical support.

10 organs humans can live without Based on established clinical understanding, here are the organs, or parts of them, that the human body can function without: One kidney: Removed in cases of kidney cancer, severe trauma, or for organ donation

Removed in cases of kidney cancer, severe trauma, or for organ donation Part of a lung: Removed due to lung cancer, infections like tuberculosis, or severe damage

Removed due to lung cancer, infections like tuberculosis, or severe damage A large portion of the liver: Often removed in liver cancer or during transplant procedures

Often removed in liver cancer or during transplant procedures Spleen: Removed after trauma (rupture), blood disorders, or certain cancers

Removed after trauma (rupture), blood disorders, or certain cancers Gallbladder: Commonly removed due to gallstones or inflammation (cholecystitis)

Commonly removed due to gallstones or inflammation (cholecystitis) Appendix: Removed in appendicitis to prevent rupture and infection

Removed in appendicitis to prevent rupture and infection Parts of the intestine: Removed due to cancer, Crohn’s disease, or intestinal injury

Removed due to cancer, Crohn’s disease, or intestinal injury Tonsils: Removed in recurrent infections or obstructive sleep apnoea

Removed in recurrent infections or obstructive sleep apnoea Reproductive organs (uterus, ovaries, testicles): Removed due to cancers, fibroids, endometriosis, or other conditions

Removed due to cancers, fibroids, endometriosis, or other conditions Stomach: Removed partially or fully in stomach cancer or severe ulcers. When fully removed, the oesophagus is directly attached to the intestine According to Dr Sharma, each of these comes with a caveat that survival is possible, but not without consequences.

If organs are not essential, why does the body need them? The fact that the body can survive without certain organs does not make them redundant. Each organ plays a specific role in maintaining efficiency, immunity, and long-term health. “These organs are part of a finely tuned biological system,” explains Dr Sharma. “Their presence improves the body’s overall performance, resilience, and ability to respond to stress.” For instance, the gallbladder helps in fat digestion, the spleen supports immune defence, and the appendix may play a role in maintaining gut bacteria. Why do doctors remove organs in medical treatment? Dr Sharma asserts that organ removal is never taken lightly and is typically a response to serious medical conditions.

“In clinical practice, it is not a choice but a risk-based decision,” says Dr Sharma. Indications include cancer, severe trauma, irreversible damage, or uncontrolled infection. He highlighted that the goal of removing an organ is to eliminate life-threatening risk while preserving as much function as possible. How much organ loss can the body tolerate? According to Dr Sharma, clinical thresholds vary depending on the organ and the individual’s health: Kidneys: One healthy kidney is sufficient for a normal life

One healthy kidney is sufficient for a normal life Lungs: Up to 50 per cent loss of lung capacity can be compensated in healthy individuals

Up to 50 per cent loss of lung capacity can be compensated in healthy individuals Liver: Up to 60–70 per cent can be surgically removed due to regeneration

Up to 60–70 per cent can be surgically removed due to regeneration Intestine: Large resections can lead to short bowel syndrome, affecting nutrient absorption “Outcomes depend significantly on age, baseline health, and the presence of other medical conditions,” says Dr Sharma.

How does the body adapt after losing an organ? Dr Sharma says the body’s ability to adapt comes down to three key biological mechanisms: Redundancy: Some organs exist in pairs. “A single kidney or part of a lung can still function adequately,” explains Dr Sharma.

Some organs exist in pairs. “A single kidney or part of a lung can still function adequately,” explains Dr Sharma. Regeneration: Certain organs can regrow. The liver is the most striking example. “It can regenerate up to 70 per cent of its mass within weeks under the right conditions,” he says.

Certain organs can regrow. The liver is the most striking example. “It can regenerate up to 70 per cent of its mass within weeks under the right conditions,” he says. Functional compensation: Some organs are not strictly essential for survival. Others can partially take over their roles. “For instance, the spleen and gallbladder can be removed, and other systems compensate to an extent,” Dr Sharma adds. Talking about adaptation, Dr Sharma said even the digestive system can adjust. “After intestinal surgery, the remaining bowel gradually improves its ability to absorb nutrients,” he notes.

What happens to the body after organ removal? Once an organ is removed, the body does not simply “carry on” unchanged. It actively recalibrates. Dr Sharma explains that compensatory hypertrophy allows remaining organs to enlarge and work more efficiently. A single kidney, for instance, can increase its filtration rate by up to 40–50 per cent. At the same time, metabolic pathways and hormonal feedback systems shift to maintain internal balance. But this compensation has limits. “These mechanisms help sustain life, but they do not fully replicate the original function,” Dr Sharma cautions. What are the long-term effects of living without certain organs? Dr Sharma explains that living without certain organs often brings long-term consequences.