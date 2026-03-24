Counting calories for weight loss? Experts explain why it may not work

You weigh your food, log every bite, and stay strictly within your calorie limit and yet, the results refuse to match the effort. If this sounds familiar, the problem may not be your discipline, but the method itself.

While counting calories has long been seen as the definitive formula for weight loss, the 'calories in, calories out' equation is increasingly being exposed as an oversimplification.

From meal times to nutrient quality, experts explain why this one-dimensional formula isn't delivering results and what truly dictates how our bodies process energy.

Why calorie counting can fall short

“Calorie counting certainly simplifies weight loss, but the human body is far more complex,” says Maitri Shukla, a certified nutritionist and founder of The Rare Nutrition.

She explains that weight regulation is shaped by metabolism, hormones, meal times, lifestyle and stress. When these are not addressed, a calorie deficit alone may not work. “As a nutritionist I have seen individuals struggling with underlying hormonal and metabolic conditions. In such cases, focusing only on a calorie deficit can be ineffective because the root cause of weight gain remains unaddressed leading to metabolic adaptation and nutrient deficiencies, making sustainable weight loss harder to achieve,” she says. This means that even strict calorie tracking may not translate into consistent results, especially for those dealing with conditions like PCOS, thyroid disorders or diabetes.

Experts also share that calorie counts on food labels and tracking apps are only estimates and can have a margin of error of up to 10–20 per cent, which makes precise tracking less reliable than it appears. This means people may believe they are in a calorie deficit or surplus when they are not, which can lead to stalled progress and unnecessary frustration. Being off by a few calories here or there may not seem significant for your weight loss strategy, but over time those small gaps can add up. This makes the accuracy of calorie counts important, whether the information comes from apps, nutrition labels or online sources.

Not all calories behave the same way A key limitation of calorie counting is the assumption that all calories are equal. In reality, the body responds differently to different types of food. Preety Tyagi, nutritionist and founder of Nutrishifts, explains that protein requires more energy to digest, while fibre-rich foods keep you full for longer. On the other hand, processed foods are absorbed quickly, causing spikes and crashes in blood sugar, which can increase hunger. “The body processes and utilises calories from different food sources based on the specific nutritional components of each food,” she says. This highlights why focusing only on quantity, and not quality, can be misleading.

Beyond what you eat, experts say even how and when you eat can influence how your body processes calories. Irregular meal timings can disrupt the body’s internal clock, which may affect metabolism and how efficiently energy is used

Eating too quickly can override fullness signals, so you may end up consuming more before your brain registers that you are satisfied

Whole foods with intact structures take longer to break down, so nutrients are released more slowly, while ultra-processed foods are digested quickly, making calories easier to absorb

More processed the food, less effort the body needs to digest it. This can impact satiety and lead to increased calorie intake Why weight loss isn’t just about what you eat Experts stress that weight is regulated by a network of internal systems, and not just by what is on your plate. Jeevan Kasra, chairman at Steris Healthcare, explains that metabolism, hormones, sleep and stress all play critical roles.

“Weight management requires consideration of multiple factors beyond the specific calories that people consume,” he says. Hormones such as insulin, leptin and ghrelin influence hunger and fat storage, while poor sleep disrupts appetite control and increases cravings. At the same time, chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which can promote fat accumulation and emotional eating. Because of these interactions, weight loss cannot be reduced to simply eating less and moving more. Experts also point out that the balance of bacteria in your gut influences how food is digested and how many calories are absorbed, which means two people can process the same meal differently.

The hidden pitfalls of a numbers-first approach While calorie tracking can create awareness, it can also lead to unhealthy patterns when taken too far. According to Shukla, some of the most common mistakes include: An all-or-nothing mindset, where people either over-restrict or give up entirely

Skipping meals after a high-calorie intake, which disrupts hunger signals

Ignoring food quality and relying on low-nutrient diets

Following generic or unverified advice, which leads to confusion and inconsistency These habits may seem disciplined on the surface, but they often make weight management harder over time. What actually works instead Rather than chasing numbers, experts recommend building sustainable habits that support long-term health. These include:

Eating balanced meals with adequate protein and fibre

Choosing whole, minimally processed foods

Maintaining regular meal timings to support metabolic rhythm

Listening to hunger and fullness cues

Staying active through enjoyable, consistent movement

Prioritising good sleep and managing stress effectively Shukla emphasises that the goal is to create a routine the body can sustain, rather than one it constantly resists. Tyagi adds that these habits are not only practical but also sustainable, and they support overall wellbeing rather than just weight loss. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS While calorie counting can be a useful tool, it is not a complete solution because numbers may guide you, but everyday habits that ultimately shape lasting results.