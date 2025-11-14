Childhood high blood sugar is rising fast. Here's how to stop it early

Many parents don’t realise that high blood sugar can begin in children long before any symptoms appear. With more screen time, easy access to sugary foods, and less daily movement, today’s kids are growing up in ways that quietly increase their risk.

According to doctors, the key is understanding what’s happening early and taking small steps to keep a child’s blood sugar in a healthy range.

While genetics can make some children more vulnerable, doctors say it’s today’s lifestyle that’s truly driving the problem.

“Children are eating more high-calorie foods, moving less, and spending far more time on screens,” explains Dr Swati Kanodia, consultant paediatric endocrinologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital. “Genes may load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger.”

Dr Shreya Dubey, Associate Director – Paediatrics & Neonatology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, agrees: “Even children without a family history of diabetes are developing insulin resistance because of obesogenic environments, which include too much sugar, poor sleep, and low activity.” How early can insulin resistance begin in children, and what are the warning signs? According to the experts, insulin resistance can start shockingly early, sometimes even in preschool years. Doctors say parents should watch for: Rapid, unexplained weight gain (especially around the belly)

Dark, velvety skin patches on the neck or armpits (a sign called acanthosis nigricans)

Fatigue, irritability after meals, and excessive thirst or urination

Sugar cravings or mood swings post-eating If these signs appear, early lifestyle intervention and screening can often reverse the process before it progresses to prediabetes.

How do processed foods affect a child’s glucose metabolism? Ultra-processed foods, with refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives, disrupt the body’s ability to manage glucose properly. “They cause sugar spikes and crashes, rewiring hunger circuits and dulling insulin sensitivity over time,” says Dr Dubey. “Artificial additives and low fibre levels also harm gut health, which is essential for balanced metabolism.” Children naturally gravitate toward these hyper-flavoured foods, so moderation and mindful substitution are key. What everyday eating habits can help prevent high blood sugar in children? Experts emphasise simple, sustainable, culturally relevant habits: Pack home-cooked tiffins with traditional grains like millets and whole wheat.

Replace fried snacks with fruits, sprouts, or nuts.

Encourage family meals as they reduce mindless snacking.

Let children stop eating when full, don’t insist on finishing everything on the plate.

Get kids involved in cooking as it builds healthy curiosity around food. “Parents can create a healthy environment just by reintroducing traditional foods and regular meal times,” says Dr Kanodia.

How much sugar is too much for a child? World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting free sugars (added sugars and those in juices, honey) to under 10 per cent of a child’s total energy intake. For many school-aged children, that works out to roughly 30–40 g a day. But hidden sugars lurk in breakfast cereals, sauces, flavoured yogurts, and even “healthy” snack bars. “Parents must learn to read labels,” Dr Dubey advises. “Many products marketed as ‘wholesome’ are loaded with sugar.” How much physical activity do children need to keep their blood sugar stable? The experts emphasise that children need at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily.

Parents can help by encouraging after-school play, weekend sports, or even simple home-based movement breaks. Regular physical activity keeps insulin working effectively and supports overall emotional and physical health. When is childhood weight gain normal, and when is it a red flag? Not all weight gain is bad, as children grow in phases. The key is pattern. “Persistent weight gain without corresponding height growth, especially around the abdomen, could be a red flag,” says Dr Dubey. Other signs include fatigue, dark skin patches, or early puberty. Regular tracking of BMI and growth charts with a paediatrician helps catch problems before they escalate.