Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds

Daily cocoa extract supplements lowered key markers of inflammation linked to ageing and heart disease, according to new research.

The findings come from the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) and were published in Age and Ageing under the title Effects of 2-year cocoa extract supplementation on inflammaging biomarkers in older US adults.

Researchers, who tracked over 21,000 older adults in the US, reported that participants who took cocoa extract over two years showed a significant decline in hsCRP, a protein associated with cardiovascular risk, pointing to the supplement’s potential role in supporting healthier ageing. Even more striking, participants taking cocoa extract experienced a 27 per cent reduction in cardiovascular deaths during the larger trial follow-up.

What is inflammaging? As we grow older, our bodies experience low-grade, chronic inflammation , nicknamed inflammaging. It is a silent driver of age-related problems, from stiff arteries to frail immunity. Scientists believe reducing inflammaging could delay chronic diseases and promote healthier ageing. The study tested whether cocoa extract, rich in flavanols (powerful plant bioactives also found in tea, grapes, and berries), could tackle inflammaging directly. The results? After two years, hsCRP levels fell by 8.4 per cent per year among supplement users compared to placebo. Does this mean cocoa extract is good for the heart? COSMOS researchers believe the drop in inflammation markers helps explain why cocoa extract was linked to fewer cardiovascular deaths in the main trial.