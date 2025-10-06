Home / Health / Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds

Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds

Daily cocoa extract supplements lowered inflammation markers and cut cardiovascular deaths by 27 per cent in a large trial, raising hopes for its role in healthy ageing

cocoa
Researchers say cocoa extract supplements may help reduce inflammation tied to ageing. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Daily cocoa extract supplements lowered key markers of inflammation linked to ageing and heart disease, according to new research.
 
The findings come from the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) and were published in Age and Ageing under the title Effects of 2-year cocoa extract supplementation on inflammaging biomarkers in older US adults.
 
Researchers, who tracked over 21,000 older adults in the US, reported that participants who took cocoa extract over two years showed a significant decline in hsCRP, a protein associated with cardiovascular risk, pointing to the supplement’s potential role in supporting healthier ageing. Even more striking, participants taking cocoa extract experienced a 27 per cent reduction in cardiovascular deaths during the larger trial follow-up.

What is inflammaging?

As we grow older, our bodies experience low-grade, chronic inflammation, nicknamed inflammaging. It is a silent driver of age-related problems, from stiff arteries to frail immunity. Scientists believe reducing inflammaging could delay chronic diseases and promote healthier ageing.
 
The study tested whether cocoa extract, rich in flavanols (powerful plant bioactives also found in tea, grapes, and berries), could tackle inflammaging directly. The results? After two years, hsCRP levels fell by 8.4 per cent per year among supplement users compared to placebo.

Does this mean cocoa extract is good for the heart?

COSMOS researchers believe the drop in inflammation markers helps explain why cocoa extract was linked to fewer cardiovascular deaths in the main trial.
 
“Cocoa extract is not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle, but the results are encouraging,” said Dr Yanbin Dong, senior author of the study from the Medical College of Georgia, in a statement.

Can cocoa supplements boost memory too?

According to the research, while cocoa did not significantly improve memory across the board, participants with lower baseline flavanol intake (people who did not consume much cocoa, tea, or berries in their diet) saw greater cognitive benefits from supplementation.
 
On the other hand, multivitamins consistently showed memory benefits in COSMOS-Mind and COSMOS-Web sub-studies, slowing cognitive ageing by up to 3.1 years.

Should you swap chocolate bars for cocoa capsules?

According to the study, regular chocolate, even dark chocolate, is not a reliable source of flavanols. Processing strips most of these compounds away, and the sugar-fat load cancels out any benefit. The study used a standardised cocoa extract supplement containing 500 mg flavanols daily, not supermarket chocolate.
 
As Dr Howard Sesso, co-director of COSMOS, puts it, “This study reinforces the importance of a diverse, colourful, plant-based diet, especially in the context of inflammation.” 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Health with BS

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

