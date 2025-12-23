Cold waves and your health: Doctors warn of 5 major winter health risks

As temperatures plunge during cold waves, hospitals often see a rise in breathing problems, cardiac emergencies, and infections. The combination of cold air, reduced sunlight and lifestyle changes makes winter one of the most demanding seasons for the body. From breathing difficulties to infections and mood disorders, experts outline five major health risks during cold spells, and how to stay safe.

Respiratory flare-ups - asthma and bronchitis worsen in cold air

Cold waves are a known trigger for asthma and bronchitis flare-ups. Cold, dry air irritates the airways, leading to bronchospasm and excess mucus production. Winter also sees a rise in viral infections, which can further inflame already sensitive lungs.

“Cold air directly irritates the airways and increases mucus secretion, making people with asthma and bronchitis especially vulnerable during cold waves,” explains Dr Swapnil Mehta, Senior Consultant – Pulmonology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. How to stay safe: Doctors advice covering the nose and mouth with a scarf or mask when outdoors, avoiding early-morning cold exposure, continuing prescribed inhalers without interruption, and staying up to date with influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations. Frostbite - when cold cuts off blood flow Extreme cold reduces blood flow to exposed body parts, increasing the risk of frostbite. Fingers, toes, ears and the nose are most commonly affected. Elderly people, outdoor workers, the homeless, and those with diabetes or vascular disease face the highest risk.

Early symptoms include numbness, tingling, pale or bluish skin and loss of sensation. Ignoring these warning signs can lead to permanent tissue damage. How to stay safe: Layer clothing properly, keep extremities well covered, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, and seek medical help immediately if early symptoms appear. Cardiovascular strain - higher risk of heart attacks and strokes Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and increasing the workload on the heart. This significantly raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes , especially in people with existing heart disease or hypertension. “Cold-induced narrowing of blood vessels forces the heart to pump harder, which can trigger cardiac events in vulnerable individuals,” warns Dr Farah Ingale, Director - Internal Medicine & Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

How to stay safe: Avoid sudden physical exertion in the cold, keep indoor spaces warm, take prescribed heart medications regularly, stay hydrated, and seek urgent care for chest pain, dizziness or breathlessness. Seasonal Affective Disorder - winter’s toll on mental health Reduced sunlight, prolonged indoor stay and disrupted circadian rhythms contribute to seasonal affective disorder (SAD) . People may experience low mood, fatigue, sleep disturbances and reduced motivation during prolonged cold spells. Doctors note that winter-related depression often goes unrecognised, delaying support. "If you feel down for days at a time and you cannot get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, and it is significantly impacting your daily functioning, work, or relationships, you should immediately consult a mental health professional," says Dr Nikita Bhati, Senior Clinical Psychologist, Samarpan Health.

How to stay safe: Maintain a regular sleep routine, maximise exposure to natural daylight, stay physically active, and remain socially connected. Early recognition and timely mental health support are crucial for those at risk. Lower immunity - infections spread more easily Cold waves weaken immune defences through a mix of physiological and behavioural factors. Cold air constricts blood vessels in the nose and upper respiratory tract, slowing immune response. Viruses survive longer in cold, dry conditions, while reduced sunlight can lower vitamin D levels. “Lower temperatures and humidity allow respiratory viruses to spread more efficiently, increasing infection risk,” shares Dr Abhijit Ahuja, Pulmonologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.

How to stay safe: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein, ensure adequate vitamin D, prioritise 7–9 hours of sleep, stay physically active indoors, practise good hand hygiene, manage stress and avoid sudden temperature changes. Don’t ignore hydration Cold waves also suppress thirst, leading to dehydration , an often-overlooked risk. Fluid loss through breathing, indoor heating and increased urination can thicken respiratory secretions and slow recovery from illness. Warm fluids, soups and conscious water intake are essential. Cold-wave safety needs holistic approach Doctors also caution against some winter myths. Layering alone is not enough if clothes are damp or poorly insulated. Staying indoors does not eliminate risk either as poor ventilation can increase exposure to viruses, while inactivity and lack of sunlight harm immunity and mental health.