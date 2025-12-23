Why men in Delhi breathe more toxic air than women, a five-year study finds

A new study has found that men in the capital absorb significantly more air pollution into their lungs than women, simply because they spend more time outdoors and inhale larger volumes of air.

What did the study measure, and what is 'respiratory deposition dose'?

Published in Scientific Reports, the five-year study titled Respiratory Deposition of Particulate Matter in Delhi: A Five-Year Assessment of Exposure Patterns and Health Risks tracked how particulate matter actually settles inside the respiratory system and found that men’s exposure can be up to 1.4 times higher, especially while walking or commuting. Alarmingly, the pollution doses recorded were often 10 to 40 times higher than what national and World Health Organization safety limits consider safe.

According to the study, researchers calculated the respiratory deposition dose (RDD), which is the amount of particulate matter (PM) that actually settles inside the respiratory system. Using pollution data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) between 2019 and 2023, the researchers estimated how much PM2.5 (fine particles) and PM10 (coarser particles) are deposited in the lungs of adult men and women. They looked at real-life scenarios, such as sitting versus walking, and even broke exposure down into 15-minute intervals during morning and evening commute hours. Why are men breathing in more polluted air than women in Delhi? The study points out that men, on average, spend more time outdoors while working, commuting, or walking in traffic-heavy areas. That alone increases exposure.

There is also a physiological angle. Men generally have larger lung volumes, which means they inhale a greater volume of air with every breath. Even though women may breathe slightly faster, the overall dose of pollution settling in the lungs tends to be higher in men because of how much air they inhale and how long they stay outdoors. How big is the gender gap in pollution exposure? For PM2.5, the most dangerous particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs: While sitting, men’s respiratory deposition dose was about 1.4 times higher than women’s

While walking, men absorbed around 1.2 times more than women For PM10, the pattern was similar:

Sitting: men recorded 1.34 times higher lung deposition

Walking: men recorded 1.15 times higher deposition According to the study, walking sharply increased pollution intake for both men and women, particularly in traffic-heavy or industrial areas. In industrial zones, the maximum daily PM2.5 dose reached 13.13 micrograms per minute for men while walking, compared with 10.92 micrograms per minute for women. For PM10, men walking absorbed up to 15.73 micrograms per minute. To put this in perspective, the researchers found that PM10 doses for men while walking were 10 to 40 times higher than what national and World Health Organization guidelines consider safe. That means an everyday activity like walking to work can significantly amplify the damage pollution does inside the lungs.

Which parts of Delhi are the most dangerous to breathe in? The study found that industrial areas recorded the highest respiratory deposition doses, followed by commercial hubs, institutional zones and then residential neighbourhoods. Central Delhi, with its relatively higher green cover and administrative land use, consistently showed lower pollution deposition. In contrast, people working or commuting through industrial and commercial belts, often daily wage earners and outdoor workers, face a disproportionately high health risk. What does all this pollution do inside the lungs? Fine particles like PM2.5 can travel deep into the alveoli, the tiny air sacs where oxygen enters the bloodstream. Once lodged there, they are slow to clear and can trigger inflammation, worsen asthma, accelerate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and even contribute to cardiovascular disease.