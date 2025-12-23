Why does belly fat rise after 30 even when diet and workouts stay same?

You eat the same food, follow the same workouts, yet your waistline has been expanding, and belly fat has started creeping up after 30. According to gastroenterologists, ageing triggers hidden metabolic shifts that make belly fat far harder to fight.

Here’s what’s really going on inside your body, and what you can do about it.

Why does belly fat increase after the age of 30?

If you’ve crossed 30 and noticed stubborn fat around your waist without major lifestyle changes, there is a biological explanation. In an Instagram post shared recently, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at Aiims, Harvard and Stanford, explained that the body undergoes several physiological changes after 30 that slow metabolism and promote fat storage, especially around the abdomen.

“The same foods lead to more belly fat. The same workouts give fewer results,” Dr Sethi noted, adding that even occasional cheat meals tend to have a bigger impact than before. These changes aren’t random. They stem from predictable shifts in muscle mass, insulin sensitivity and hormones. How does muscle loss slow down metabolism after 30? One of the biggest culprits is age-related muscle loss. According to Dr Sethi, adults naturally lose around 3–8 per cent of muscle mass per decade after the age of 30. This matters because muscle is metabolically active; it burns calories even when you’re resting.

Even losing one kilogram of muscle can significantly reduce daily energy expenditure. Muscles are also responsible for 70–80 per cent of glucose disposal in the body. When muscle mass declines, glucose lingers longer in the bloodstream and is more likely to be stored as fat, particularly deep abdominal fat. What happens to insulin sensitivity as we age? Insulin sensitivity also declines with age, dropping by about 4–5 per cent every decade. This means the same amount of carbohydrates you once handled easily now causes higher blood sugar spikes. “These sugar spikes lead to faster fat storage, especially around the waist,” Dr Sethi explained. Over time, reduced insulin sensitivity makes it easier for the body to divert excess glucose straight into abdominal fat stores.

Which hormonal changes promote belly fat accumulation? Hormones play a powerful role in where fat is stored. After 30, levels of growth hormone, testosterone and oestrogen begin to fall, while cortisol, the stress hormone, tends to rise. “This hormonal combination favours deep abdominal fat storage,” Dr Sethi said. The result is an increase in visceral fat, the type that accumulates around internal organs rather than just under the skin. Why is visceral belly fat more dangerous than subcutaneous fat? Visceral fat isn’t just a cosmetic issue. It surrounds vital organs and actively worsens insulin resistance and inflammation. Dr Sethi pointed out that this type of fat accumulates faster than subcutaneous fat as we age.

The effect is even stronger in people with fatty liver disease , prediabetes, diabetes or high triglycerides. In these cases, insulin resistance pushes more fat into both the abdomen and the liver, raising the risk of long-term metabolic problems. What are the early signs of a slowing metabolism? According to Dr Sethi, certain signals can indicate that metabolic changes have already set in. These include an increase in belly size despite stable body weight, frequent afternoon energy crashes, stronger sugar cravings and bloating after eating carbohydrates. Gaining fat primarily in the upper abdomen is another red flag that visceral fat may be accumulating faster than before.