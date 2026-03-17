White, pink, green or brown: Can 'coloured noise' improve your sleep?

If you have spent any time scrolling through social media lately, you have likely come across trending terms like 'white noise' or 'brown noise' promised as a miracle cure for insomnia . While these viral soundscapes might seem like just another wellness fad, they are actually part of a sophisticated spectrum of 'coloured noise' that is changing how we approach restorative rest.

From the high-pitched hiss of a radio to the deep, cinematic rumble of a distant thunderstorm, these frequencies not only provide a calming background for rest but also act as a digital shield for the brain.

What are coloured noises?

Coloured noise refers to different types of sound based on how their frequencies are balanced, which affects how they are heard and felt by the brain.

Dr Murarji Ghadge, senior ENT surgeon and sleep disorder specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains, “White noise is the most well-known type. It contains equal power across all frequencies within the human hearing range, creating a consistent, static-like sound similar to a television with no signal.” Pink noise, on the other hand, has more energy in lower frequencies, which makes it sound softer and more natural, like rainfall or wind through trees. Brown noise goes even deeper, producing a low, rumbling sound similar to distant thunder or a waterfall. Green noise is often associated with mid-range frequencies and nature-inspired sounds such as ocean waves or forest ambience.

Dr B K Madhusudhan, Lead Consultant – Neurology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, adds that these differences shape how the brain interprets each sound. How do these sounds affect your brain and sleep? The key mechanism behind coloured noise is something called auditory masking. In simple terms, a steady background sound reduces how much your brain reacts to sudden disturbances. “Coloured noise creates a continuous and predictable auditory environment that masks these fluctuations,” says Dr Ghadge, adding that this helps reduce “micro-arousals”, or brief moments when your sleep is disturbed without fully waking you up. Dr Madhusudhan explains that steady background sound helps keep your sleep cycles stable, including the normal flow between light sleep, deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. When the environment is noisy or unpredictable, the brain stays slightly alert, which can break up your sleep.

There is also a calming effect at play. Gentle, predictable noise signals safety to the brain and helps shift the body into a parasympathetic, or the 'rest-and-recovery' state. This makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Does current evidence support using noise for better sleep? There is growing evidence that certain types of noise can improve sleep, although results can vary. “For some people, the grainy static sound in white noise can improve sleep,” says Dr Madhusudhan. “A recent study found that 38 per cent of people fell asleep faster listening to white noise.”

Pink noise, meanwhile, may help deepen sleep. It reduces the contrast between background hum and sudden noises, which means fewer disruptions. "Some studies suggest it can increase slow-wave activity, the deepest and most restorative stage of sleep, and may even improve memory, " shares Dr Ghadge. He notes that while these findings are promising, they are also context-dependent. People in already quiet environments may not benefit as much, and in some cases, added noise may feel unnecessary. As for brown and green noise, research is still limited, although many users report subjective improvements, especially when sleep is disturbed by environmental sounds.

Which noise works best for your sleep issue? Different sounds may suit different problems, and personal preference plays a big role. Light sleepers: White noise works best because it masks sudden sounds effectively

White noise works best because it masks sudden sounds effectively Insomnia or racing thoughts: Pink or brown noise offers a softer, less intrusive background

Pink or brown noise offers a softer, less intrusive background Anxiety or stress: Brown and green noise feel more calming and grounding

Brown and green noise feel more calming and grounding Noise-heavy environments: A mix of white or pink noise can help block irregular disturbances As Dr Madhusudhan puts it, “Ultimately, personal comfort with the sound plays a big role in its effectiveness.” Are there risks to using noise all night? While sound therapy is generally safe, there are some precautions to keep in mind.

Continuous exposure to loud sound can strain hearing over time, especially if you are using headphones or earbuds overnight. This can also lead to discomfort, irritation or even infections. Dr Ghadge cautions that volume levels should ideally stay below 50–60 decibels, and that poor-quality or looping audio can sometimes disrupt sleep instead of improving it. There is also the risk of dependency. Over time, some people may find it difficult to fall asleep without their chosen sound. Certain groups should be more careful, including people with tinnitus, hearing sensitivity or frequent ear infections, as well as children who require stricter monitoring.

How to use coloured noise safely for better sleep Using sound the right way can make all the difference, and small adjustments can improve both safety and effectiveness. Keep the volume low and gentle, just enough to mask background noise

Use external speakers instead of headphones where possible

Choose continuous, non-looping sounds without sudden changes

Start the sound 15–20 minutes before bedtime to signal wind-down

Pair it with good sleep habits, such as limiting screen time and keeping a consistent schedule For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “Most importantly, sound therapy should complement healthy sleep habits,” says Dr Madhusudhan, rather than replace them.