Datanomics: At 116th, India trails on key indicators in happiness index

The International Day of Happiness (March 20) serves as a reminder that the national wellbeing is not defined by economic growth alone. The 14th World Happiness Report, released on Thursday, ranked Finland the happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year with a score of 7.764 out of 10, followed by Iceland and Denmark. India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536. It scored below 1 on four of the six indicators — social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.