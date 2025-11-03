Delhi air pollution: Are marathon, cycling events in toxic air a good idea?

Delhi’s air is poison, so why are we still running marathons in it?

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has plunged into the “very poor” category, with AQI crossing 400 in several parts of the city. Yet, marathons and cycling events are still being held. As people push their physical limits in toxic air, doctors warn that these activities may be doing more harm than good.

What happens to the lungs and heart when you exercise in toxic air?

Your lungs are not just working, they are doing overtime. “We normally take around 20,000 breaths every day. But when you are jogging, sprinting, or pedalling, that number doesn’t just go up, each breath also gets deeper. Studies suggest your breathing volume can go up by four to six times,” says Dr Shivanshu Raj Goyal, Associate Director and Unit Head, Pulmonology, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

That means you are pulling in four to six times more toxic air deep into your lungs, where particles like PM2.5 and PM1.0 can penetrate the blood vessels. According to Dr Goyal, these particles don’t just irritate, they set off a chain reaction of airway inflammation, oxidative stress, and even damage to the lining of blood vessels. Your heart feels it too, with increased blood pressure and irregular rhythms, and if you are already vulnerable, the risk of ischaemic events rises. What are the immediate effects of pollution exposure on the body? Even a single intense session in polluted air can cause measurable drops in lung function, such as reduced Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV), a key marker doctors use. You might cough more, feel chest tightness, or notice a dip in performance.

“If you are young, fit, and don’t have underlying conditions, you might still breeze through without noticeable symptoms, but don’t mistake that for safety. Your oxygen saturation might stay fine this time, but your body is quietly battling inflammation. And if you’re asthmatic, have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), or a heart issue, you are playing with fire,” Dr Goyal said. Can one marathon in smog cause long-term disease? One workout won’t give you COPD or lung cancer. But in people already at risk, such an event can trigger asthma attacks, flare up COPD, or even precipitate cardiac trouble.

Amateurs often strain themselves harder and may not recognise warning signs like breathlessness or chest discomfort. Professionals may have stronger lungs, but fitness doesn’t protect anyone from inhaling more pollution. Even elite athletes running a marathon in an AQI over 300 are harming themselves. The fitter your lungs, the more polluted air they’ll actually pull in. Dr Goyal explains that even healthy lungs aren’t immune. Microscopic particles enter the bloodstream, lodge in tissues, spark inflammation, and can increase long-term cancer risk. “If you are not coughing today, it doesn’t mean your body isn’t under attack,” he says.