Is your pet your therapy? Doctors explain how dogs and cats change stress

Pets are often believed to be natural stress relievers, offering comfort, companionship, and a sense of calm in daily life.

But scientific research shows that while pets can influence stress -related hormones and physiological responses, the benefits vary widely depending on the individual, the type of pet, and the nature of the bond.

So, do pets genuinely reduce stress, or are we projecting our need for comfort onto them?

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, pets can help people feel calmer, but research doesn’t support a blanket promise of stress relief for everyone. “The science shows a mixed picture that depends on the situation and the person,” he says.

Studies using objective markers, such as stress hormones, heart rate, and blood pressure suggest that time spent with pets has been linked to real physiological changes, not just self-reported happiness. That said, not every study finds the same strength of benefit, and not every pet owner experiences it. What actually happens in your body when you interact with a pet? “Spending time with a pet can lower stress hormones like cortisol , slow the heart rate, reduce blood pressure, and increase ‘feel-good’ bonding hormones such as oxytocin,” Dr Gupta explains. Oxytocin plays a key role in emotional bonding and relaxation, helping the body move out of fight-or-flight mode.

These biological changes are most noticeable during stressful moments, say, after a long workday or during periods of emotional strain, when the calming effect of presence and touch becomes particularly powerful. Are some pets better stress-busters than others? According to Dr Gupta, dogs show the clearest and most consistent benefits in research. Why? They naturally pull humans into stress-buffering behaviours like walking, routine, physical touch, and social interaction. “A dog doesn’t just sit with you. It gets you moving, outside, and often talking to other people,” he says. That doesn’t mean cats, fish, birds, or small animals don’t help. They often do mainly through companionship and quiet presence. In fact, Dr Gupta notes that “how close and comfortable someone feels with their pet often matters more than the type of animal.” A deeply bonded cat can be more soothing than a dog you feel obligated to care for.

Is the stress relief really from the pet, or from the lifestyle around it? Dr Gupta says it’s both. Some of the calming effect comes directly from the pet through petting, cuddling, or simply not feeling alone. Touch and companionship are powerful regulators of stress , he reminds. But another chunk comes from what pets force us to do like follow routines, exercise, maintain structure, and interact socially. A morning dog walk or feeding schedule can quietly stabilise daily life, which itself reduces stress. “Pets are especially effective at easing acute stress, such as work pressure, exam anxiety, or emotional overload after a difficult day. Their presence offers immediate comfort and grounding. They can also help with chronic long-term stress, including loneliness or low mood, but these effects tend to be smaller and more variable,” says Dr Gupta, pointing out that pets can support emotional wellbeing, but they don’t replace therapy, medication, or social support when those are needed.