Why a sense of control could be your biggest weapon against daily stress

Why a sense of control could be your biggest weapon against daily stress

A decade-long study finds that people who feel more in control resolve daily stress faster, and this ability becomes even stronger with age, improving mental resilience

A stronger sense of control helps resolve stress, finds research. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Even a small boost in your sense of control can dramatically increase the chances of resolving daily stress, and this effect only strengthens with age, according to a new study.
 
The study titled Daily association between perceived control and resolution of daily stressors strengthens across a decade of adulthood, published in Communications Psychology, tracked 1,778 adults over 10 years. Researchers found that people were significantly more likely to resolve daily hassles, from arguments to work overload, on days when they felt a stronger sense of control. Even more striking, this stress-busting effect grew stronger as participants aged.

What do researchers mean by 'perceived control'?

According to the researchers, perceived control is the belief that your actions can influence what happens in your life. For example, the confidence that making a call, setting boundaries, or reorganising your schedule will actually help resolve a problem.
 
 
The study found that people who felt more control than usual on a given day were 66 per cent more likely to resolve a stressor, like clearing up a billing error or smoothing over an argument, by the end of that day.

Does age really make a difference in handling stress?

The study showed that as people grew older, the connection between perceived control and stress resolution grew stronger.

At the start, feeling more control increased the odds of resolving a stressor by 56 per cent. Ten years later, that same boost in control increased the odds by 89 per cent. In other words, not only do older adults report more success at resolving daily hassles, but their sense of control becomes an even more powerful tool for managing stress.

Why does feeling in control matter so much?

When stressors get resolved, like settling an argument or finishing a task, emotions stabilise too. Unresolved stress, on the other hand, can linger, affecting mood, relationships, and even long-term health.
 
This study highlights that perceived control is not just a mindset; it is a psychosocial resource that helps people take concrete steps to resolve issues, which in turn protects emotional well-being.

Can you build more control in daily life?

According to the study, perceived control is not fixed; you can strengthen it. Here are a few practical strategies: 
  • Break big problems into smaller steps: Tackling manageable pieces builds momentum. 
  • Use tools like lists or time-blocking: Seeing progress increases your sense of agency. 
  • Ask for support when needed: Delegating or seeking help can free up mental space. 
  • Reflect at the end of the day: Recognising what you managed to handle boosts confidence. 
Over time, these small practices can amplify your perception of control and help you become more resilient to stress.
 
The authors say more studies are needed to explore how perceived control influences chronic stress, the kind that builds up from long-term problems. If boosting daily control can reduce the impact of ongoing stress, it could have major implications for mental and physical health across adulthood.

Perceived control: A skill that grows with you

Stress may be a constant companion in modern life, but this research offers hopeful news that your ability to manage it can improve with age. By actively building your sense of control through small, deliberate actions, you are not just solving today’s problems; you are also strengthening a resource that will keep serving you in the decades to come. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

