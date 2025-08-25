Office romance: Can love at work uplift or derail your mental health?

We often say we “live at work” because we spend most of our waking hours there—sharing goals, challenges, breaks, and brainstorming sessions. So what happens when those everyday interactions spark something deeper? A workplace romance can feel thrilling and comforting, but it also raises tough questions: Will it boost your happiness, or put your mental health and career at risk?
According to Dr Astik Joshi, psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, workplace romance can boost happiness when it is healthy, supportive, and respectful.
“Romantic relationships can create a positive vibe, increasing energy and productivity,” said Dr Joshi. Knowing someone has your back can make even Monday mornings feel less dreadful.
How can workplace romance boost your happiness?
According to Dr Gorav Gupta, psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, workplace romance can bring several benefits:
- Better teamwork and communication: Couples often collaborate more smoothly, share ideas freely, and support each other under pressure.
- Emotional cushioning: The comfort of having someone who understands your professional struggles can reduce isolation and stress.
- Job satisfaction: Work can feel more enjoyable when you’re looking forward to seeing your partner.
So yes, office romance is not always the villain. If handled maturely, it can act as an emotional safety net.
But can love at work also harm your mental health?
Both doctors agreed that there is a flip side that people must consider before entering a workplace relationship.
- Constant distractions: Obsessively texting or thinking about your partner can derail focus.
- Blurred boundaries: Personal arguments spilling into work can strain both performance and team dynamics.
- Gossip and scrutiny: “If the romance is kept secret, the anxiety of hiding it can cause mental fatigue,” warned Dr Gupta. Even if it’s public, perceptions of favouritism can increase stress.
- Power imbalances: A senior-junior dynamic can leave the junior partner vulnerable. “They may feel pressured to agree with decisions or stay in the relationship to protect their career,” said Dr Gupta. This is both an emotional and ethical red flag.
So, while love can lighten your emotional load, it can also weigh heavily on your mind if boundaries start to blur.
What happens when an office romance ends?
Breakups are never easy—but breaking up with someone you still see every day at work can be especially tough.
- Emotional distress: Sadness, anxiety, or even depression can spike.
- Workplace awkwardness: Dr Joshi noted that unresolved tension may reduce job satisfaction and affect career focus.
- Burnout risk: “People may be more vulnerable to burnout because their emotional reserves are already low,” added Dr Gupta.
- Team tension: Colleagues may get pulled into the awkwardness through gossip or perceived sides.
Seeing your ex across the room daily can prolong heartbreak and slow emotional recovery.
How do you know if your workplace romance is becoming unhealthy?
According to the doctors, some key warning signs include:
- Constant distraction or inability to focus on tasks
- Avoiding projects or spaces to escape uncomfortable contact
- Noticeable changes in sleep, appetite, or mood
- Frequent conflicts that spill over into professional interactions
If any of these sound familiar, it may be a sign that the relationship is tipping into unhealthy territory.
What coping strategies can work?
The doctors emphasised that you don’t have to choose between love and career—you just need balance.
- Set boundaries: Keep personal conversations outside work hours when possible.
- Talk openly: “Discuss expectations, needs, and concerns with your partner,” said Dr Joshi.
- Prioritise self-care: Exercise, hobbies, and mindfulness help regulate emotions.
- Lean on support systems: Friends, family, or a counsellor can offer emotional support beyond the workplace.
- Seek professional help: Therapy or HR counselling can provide perspective, especially during breakups or conflict.
So, should you date at work?
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. A workplace romance can lift your spirits, make office life exciting, and even improve productivity. But it can also test your mental health—especially if boundaries blur or the relationship ends.
What matters most is emotional awareness and self-regulation. As Dr Gupta put it, “Balancing emotions with professional responsibilities is key to ensuring that a workplace relationship doesn’t derail either mental health or career stability.”
So, if Cupid strikes at the workplace, don’t panic. Instead, pause, reflect, and ask: Will this relationship support my growth, or will it pull me down?
