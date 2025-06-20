How can you tell if it’s flight anxiety or aviophobia?
What are the symptoms of flight anxiety or fear of flying?
- Avoiding booking work trips that involve flights
- Feeling dread or panic when travel is mentioned
- Watching or reading flight news obsessively
- Trouble sleeping before a scheduled flight
- Physical symptoms (palpitations, sweating, nausea) when thinking about flying
What are the best coping strategies for fear of flying?
- Ground yourself in facts: Flying remains one of the safest modes of travel statistically
- Practice deep breathing or mindfulness: A few minutes a day can rewire your stress response
- Talk about it: Whether it’s a friend or therapist, don’t keep your fears bottled up
- Visualise safe flying experiences: Think back to calm, uneventful flights you’ve taken before
- Seek professional help: Therapy, especially CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), is highly effective in treating phobias
