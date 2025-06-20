The recent Air India crash has sparked a wave of flight anxiety, leaving many travellers uneasy and second-guessing their next trip. Mental health experts share ways to manage the emotional impact.

According to Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, it’s not always about being physically present or knowing someone on board. Sometimes, just the information overload and emotional weight of such news can trigger your brain’s stress response.

“Even if you weren’t directly involved, traumatic flight-related news, like crashes or emergency landings, can adversely affect your mental health,” said Dr Joshi.

You might notice yourself feeling uneasy, getting anxious while packing for a trip, or even imagining worst-case scenarios as soon as your flight is booked. All of this is valid. Your brain is trying to protect you from perceived danger, even if that danger is statistically low. How can you tell if it’s flight anxiety or aviophobia? Not all anxiety related to flying is the same. “Flight phobia, or aviophobia, is distinct from generalised anxiety ,” says Dr Joshi. If you are experiencing fear specifically tied to planes, airports, take-offs, or turbulence, it could be flight phobia. You may find yourself avoiding flight-related news altogether, cancelling trips, or feeling physical symptoms like a racing heart, shallow breathing, or nausea before a flight.

On the other hand, general anxiety shows up across various aspects of life, not just flights. But when an airline incident hits the headlines and there is a travel plan in the near future, taking a flight might feel risky, prompting people to book a train, out of anxiety. What are the symptoms of flight anxiety or fear of flying? Not sure if you’re just shaken because of the crash or if it’s something deeper? Here are some signs that may indicate growing flight-related anxiety: Avoiding booking work trips that involve flights

Feeling dread or panic when travel is mentioned

Watching or reading flight news obsessively

Trouble sleeping before a scheduled flight

Physical symptoms (palpitations, sweating, nausea) when thinking about flying If these signs persist for more than a couple of weeks or start interfering with your work, travel, or general peace of mind, it’s worth reaching out to a mental health professional. “Flight phobia can escalate if ignored,” Dr Joshi cautions.