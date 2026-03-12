'Forever chemicals' may speed up ageing in men in their 50s: Study

Chemicals commonly found in everyday products, such as food packaging and nonstick pans, may be influencing how quickly the body ages. A new study by researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China, suggests that exposure to certain “forever chemicals” could accelerate biological ageing, particularly in men in their 50s.

The study, titled Emerging PFAS contaminants PFNA and PFSA amplify epigenetic aging: sex- and age-stratified risks in an aging population and published in the journal Frontiers in Aging, analysed blood samples from older adults and found that two emerging PFAS chemicals, PFNA and PFSA, were associated with faster epigenetic ageing, which is a biological process measured through DNA markers that track how quickly cells age. The association was strongest among men aged 50–64, highlighting potential health risks from long-term exposure to these persistent environmental pollutants.

What are ‘forever chemicals’ and why are they a concern? “Forever chemicals” refer to a large group of synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that have been used for decades in consumer and industrial products. They are widely found in: Nonstick cookware

Waterproof clothing

Stain-resistant fabrics

Food packaging

Firefighting foams PFAS are extremely durable because of strong carbon–fluorine bonds. This durability makes them useful in manufacturing but also means they break down very slowly in the environment, sometimes taking hundreds or even thousands of years. As a result, they accumulate in soil, water, wildlife, and the human body.

Older PFAS such as PFOA and PFOS have already been linked to health issues like cancer, high cholesterol, and immune problems. However, newer replacements like perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctanesulfonamide (PFOSA/PFSA) have been less studied. What did the current study find about PFAS and ageing? The researchers analysed data from 326 adults aged 50–79 using information from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They measured 11 types of PFAS in blood samples and assessed biological ageing using 12 different epigenetic clocks, which analyse DNA methylation patterns, chemical markers on DNA that change as we age.

Key findings included: PFNA exposure was linked with faster epigenetic ageing, particularly through markers such as GrimAge and GrimAge2.

The strongest associations were seen in men aged 50–64.

PFSA was also associated with ageing markers, particularly one linked to lipid metabolism.

The two chemicals appeared in about 95 per cent of blood samples, showing how widespread exposure is. The results suggest that these “replacement” PFAS may not be safer alternatives after all. What is epigenetic ageing? According to scientists, ageing can be measured as chronological age, which is the number of years you have lived, and biological age, which reflects how old your cells and tissues behave.

Epigenetic ageing measures biological age using DNA methylation, a process where chemical tags modify gene activity without changing the DNA sequence. Scientists have developed several “epigenetic clocks”, such as HorvathAge, PhenoAge, and GrimAge, that estimate biological age from these patterns. When biological age exceeds chronological age, it indicates age acceleration, which is linked to higher risks of disease and mortality. Why might men in their 50s be more affected? The study found the strongest associations between PFAS exposure and accelerated ageing in men aged 50–64. Researchers believe this could be due to several factors: Midlife vulnerability: The body becomes more susceptible to stressors during this period as chronic diseases begin to emerge.

The body becomes more susceptible to stressors during this period as chronic diseases begin to emerge. Lifestyle influences: Smoking, alcohol consumption, and occupational exposures may amplify PFAS effects.

Smoking, alcohol consumption, and occupational exposures may amplify PFAS effects. Biological differences: Hormonal and metabolic variations may alter how toxins interact with ageing pathways. Interestingly, similar PFAS concentrations were found in both men and women, suggesting that biological responses, not exposure levels, may explain the difference.

How might PFAS accelerate ageing in the body? Scientists are still investigating the exact mechanisms, but several biological pathways are suspected. PFAS exposure has been linked to: Oxidative stress and inflammation, which damage cells

DNA methylation changes, altering gene activity linked to ageing

Mitochondrial dysfunction, affecting energy production

Disruption of immune and metabolic pathways Some research also suggests PFAS may interfere with mTOR signalling, a key pathway involved in cellular growth, metabolism, and ageing. These disruptions could accelerate the biological ageing process measured by epigenetic clocks. The current study shows an association, not direct causation, and the researchers say that more long-term studies will be needed to confirm the direct relationship.