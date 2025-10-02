From silica gel to smart sorbents: How pharma packaging is evolving

If you have ever shaken out a tablet from a medicine bottle and noticed a small white packet labelled “Do Not Eat,” chances are you simply ignored it. Silica gel packets have long been used in medicine and supplement bottles to keep products safe from moisture. However, with growing concerns about their limitations and safety, the industry is shifting toward advanced smart sorbents.

These new technologies not only protect against moisture but also guard against oxygen damage, providing safer and longer-lasting packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Why was silica gel the go-to in medicine bottles for so long?

Silica gel became the workhorse of pharma packaging because it was cheap, efficient, and non-reactive. It absorbed excess moisture and kept tablets and capsules stable for months.

As Jeevan Kasara, CEO of Steris Healthcare, explains, “The fact that silica gel adsorbs moisture without reacting with active ingredients made it perfect for dry oral solids like tablets and capsules.” But silica gel had limitations. It only guarded against humidity, while oxygen damage was equally serious. Loose sachets also became a choking hazard, especially for children. That is why regulators mandated clear “Do Not Eat” warnings in multiple languages. What are smart sorbents? Unlike plain silica gel, smart sorbents do not just absorb moisture. They also tackle oxygen and odour, creating a multi-layer defence system. Manish Jain, MD of Cilicant, which provides active packaging solutions, says, “Smart sorbents are engineered to manage not just moisture but also oxygen and odour. Formats now include polymer-based sorbents, molecular sieves, and oxygen scavengers integrated directly into packaging, like bottle caps or blister packs.”

This means no more loose packets rolling around inside bottles. Instead, the protective material is built into the closure, liner, or strip, making packaging safer and more convenient. Different products call for different packaging standards Kasara explains that pharmaceuticals operate under stringent global regulations, and every packaging tweak undergoes rigorous stability testing to ensure drug efficacy until the last day of its shelf life. Nutraceuticals, however, are trickier. They often contain natural extracts, oils, and probiotics that degrade faster. “In nutraceuticals, packaging is not just about shelf life, it also manages odour and consumer experience,” says Jain. That is why packaging for probiotics, vitamins, and herbal extracts is beginning to adopt pharma-level precision.

Which medicines and supplements are most vulnerable? Pharma: Antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, antivirals, and effervescent tablets are highly moisture-sensitive

Antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, antivirals, and effervescent tablets are highly moisture-sensitive Nutraceuticals: Omega-3 oils, probiotics, and plant extracts are extremely oxygen-sensitive Kasara points out, “Probiotics can dehydrate and become inactive, fat-soluble vitamins like A and E oxidise, and herbal extracts may lose potency. One-size-fits-all silica sachets are no longer enough.” Are loose silica sachets still a safety risk? According to experts, accidental ingestion, choking, and even consumer confusion (“Is this edible?”) have long been issues with silica gel. Integrated sorbents in caps or canisters reduce that risk. Some even come with colour indicators to reassure consumers that the sorbent is still active.