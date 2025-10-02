Home / Health / From silica gel to smart sorbents: How pharma packaging is evolving

Loose silica gel packets are being replaced by built-in smart sorbents that block moisture, oxygen, and odour, boosting safety, stability and patient convenience

silica gel packets
Advanced sorbent technology helps protect the stability of drugs and supplements. (Photo: Envato)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
If you have ever shaken out a tablet from a medicine bottle and noticed a small white packet labelled “Do Not Eat,” chances are you simply ignored it.  Silica gel packets have long been used in medicine and supplement bottles to keep products safe from moisture. However, with growing concerns about their limitations and safety, the industry is shifting toward advanced smart sorbents.
 
These new technologies not only protect against moisture but also guard against oxygen damage, providing safer and longer-lasting packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. 

Why was silica gel the go-to in medicine bottles for so long? 

Silica gel became the workhorse of pharma packaging because it was cheap, efficient, and non-reactive. It absorbed excess moisture and kept tablets and capsules stable for months.
 
As Jeevan Kasara, CEO of Steris Healthcare, explains, “The fact that silica gel adsorbs moisture without reacting with active ingredients made it perfect for dry oral solids like tablets and capsules.”
 
But silica gel had limitations. It only guarded against humidity, while oxygen damage was equally serious. Loose sachets also became a choking hazard, especially for children. That is why regulators mandated clear “Do Not Eat” warnings in multiple languages.

What are smart sorbents? 

Unlike plain silica gel, smart sorbents do not just absorb moisture. They also tackle oxygen and odour, creating a multi-layer defence system.
 
Manish Jain, MD of Cilicant, which provides active packaging solutions, says, “Smart sorbents are engineered to manage not just moisture but also oxygen and odour. Formats now include polymer-based sorbents, molecular sieves, and oxygen scavengers integrated directly into packaging, like bottle caps or blister packs.”
 
This means no more loose packets rolling around inside bottles. Instead, the protective material is built into the closure, liner, or strip, making packaging safer and more convenient. 

Different products call for different packaging standards 

Kasara explains that pharmaceuticals operate under stringent global regulations, and every packaging tweak undergoes rigorous stability testing to ensure drug efficacy until the last day of its shelf life.
 
Nutraceuticals, however, are trickier. They often contain natural extracts, oils, and probiotics that degrade faster. “In nutraceuticals, packaging is not just about shelf life, it also manages odour and consumer experience,” says Jain.
 
That is why packaging for probiotics, vitamins, and herbal extracts is beginning to adopt pharma-level precision. 

Which medicines and supplements are most vulnerable? 

  • Pharma: Antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, antivirals, and effervescent tablets are highly moisture-sensitive
  • Nutraceuticals: Omega-3 oils, probiotics, and plant extracts are extremely oxygen-sensitive
 
Kasara points out, “Probiotics can dehydrate and become inactive, fat-soluble vitamins like A and E oxidise, and herbal extracts may lose potency. One-size-fits-all silica sachets are no longer enough.” 

Are loose silica sachets still a safety risk? 

According to experts, accidental ingestion, choking, and even consumer confusion (“Is this edible?”) have long been issues with silica gel. Integrated sorbents in caps or canisters reduce that risk. Some even come with colour indicators to reassure consumers that the sorbent is still active. 

How do regulators view this packaging revolution?

 
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agenc (EMA), and India’s  Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) treat sorbents as part of the container-closure system. This means: 
  • Companies must prove that the sorbent works as intended 
  • They must ensure no harmful substances migrate into the medicine 
  • Shelf-life claims are valid only when tested with the actual packaging 
While the principles are standardised, slight differences across countries mean manufacturers often prepare multi-market submissions.

Could packaging one day ‘talk’ to you? 

The pharma sector is working toward a future that is not just about protection, but also interaction. Imagine a blister pack that changes colour if your medicine is compromised, or a bottle that digitally signals humidity levels.
 
As Kasara says, “Packaging will move from passive protection to intelligent interaction, including communicating with patients, regulators, and consumers about product safety.” 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

