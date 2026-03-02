GLP-1 drugs: How to lose the fat without losing your muscle, shares expert

As demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs rises across clinics, doctors are beginning to raise important concerns about their long-term effects. While these medications can help patients lose substantial weight, specialists warn that rapid fat reduction may also trigger unintended muscle loss if safeguards are not in place.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based, board-certified gastroenterologist, has taken to social media to caution that although GLP-1 therapies can deliver impressive weight loss , they may also lead to a decline in lean muscle mass when not paired with the right lifestyle measures.

Rapid weight loss isn’t always what it seems

GLP-1 drugs are a class of medications originally developed for diabetes that suppress appetite and slow digestion, meaning users often experience dramatic weight loss without the constant struggle of dieting. Popular names in this group include Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Dr Sethi explains, “GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are changing how we approach weight loss. But here’s the question most people aren’t asking: Are you preserving lean muscle and metabolic health while losing weight?”

Medical experts have long recognised that weight loss of any kind can reduce both fat and muscle. However, research suggests that this effect may be pronounced with GLP-1 therapies.

According to the study, 'Muscle matters: the effects of medically induced weight loss on skeletal muscle' published in the Lancet, muscle loss with these medications ranges from 25 to 39 per cent of the total weight lost over 36–72 weeks. This decline may further contribute to:

Reduced strength and mobility

Decreased immunity

Higher risk of falls or frailty, especially in older adults

Metabolic changes that could undermine long-term health

ALSO READ | No closure, no peace: How unresolved endings keep hormones switched on Dr Sethi underscores this point when he says up to “30–40 per cent of weight lost can come from muscle if you’re not careful.”

Why muscle matters

Muscle isn’t just for athletic performance and plays a central role in overall well-being:

It helps maintain metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories even at rest

Strong muscles support balance and daily function, reducing the likelihood of injury

More muscle enhances insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes

Loss of lean mass is associated with sarcopenia, a condition linked to weakness and frailty

Without conscious efforts to preserve lean tissue, weightloss may mask declines in physical resilience and long-term health.

How to protect lean muscle while losing weight

Dr Sethi and other health experts recommend combining prescription GLP-1 therapies with active lifestyle changes to mitigate the muscle loss effects. Key measures include:

Strength training at least 2–3 times per week to stimulate muscle growth

Adequate protein intake (1.2-1.6 g per kg body weight per day), ideally distributed evenly across meals

Consulting healthcare professionals to personalise nutrition and exercise plans

Dr Sethi emphasises, “Protect lean mass while losing fat. Talk with your doctor about what’s right for you, as individual needs vary.”

Not a substitute for a healthy lifestyle

While GLP-1 medications have transformed care for obesity and type-2 diabetes, they are not a stand-alone solution. Proper medical oversight and lifestyle adjustments are essential for safe and sustainable results.