Can your everyday Indian meal keep your heart safe? According to experts, with the right choices, traditional Indian food can be both tasty and great for your heart.
Dr Jivitesh Satija, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Heritage Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhadawar, UP, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, recently shared a heart-friendly desi diet on Instagram that’s flavourful, simple to follow, and sustainable in the long run. And no, it doesn’t involve imported superfoods, boring salads or bland oats.
“Real heart protection starts in the kitchen,” said Dr Satija in the post.
According to Dr Jivitesh, balance is everything. Here’s what to keep on your plate:
Half a plate of vegetables
One to two fruits daily
Fermented foods: Curd, buttermilk
Here’s what to keep for occasional cheat days:
Maida-heavy items
Sugar and packaged sweets
Colas, bakery snacks, fried papads, and achars
Why should Indians focus more on heart-healthy diets now?
Because heart disease is hitting Indians earlier than ever. Citing a Lancet Global Health report, Dr Satija said that Indians develop heart issues 10–15 years earlier than people in Western countries. Even more worrying? One in four heart attack patients in India is under 40.
“More sugar, more fried and processed foods, and a serious lack of fibre, protein, omega-3s, and vitamin B12 are causing the rise in heart problems in the country,” said Dr Jivitesh.