Can your everyday Indian meal keep your heart safe? According to experts, with the right choices, traditional Indian food can be both tasty and great for your heart.

Dr Jivitesh Satija, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Heritage Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhadawar, UP, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, recently shared a heart-friendly desi die t on Instagram that’s flavourful, simple to follow, and sustainable in the long run. And no, it doesn’t involve imported superfoods, boring salads or bland oats.

"Real heart protection starts in the kitchen," said Dr Satija in the post.

What’s the 5-step desi fix for a healthier heart? Dr Jivitesh outlined five simple yet powerful changes that are easy to follow and sustain: Less refined carbs, sugar, and outside food More fibre-rich, protein-packed, gut-friendly foods Good fat—not zero fat Anti-inflammatory herbs, nuts, seeds, and seasonal fruits Fix hidden nutrient gaps like vitamin B12 and omega-3 Can switching grains improve your heart health? According to Dr Jivitesh, ditching refined grains like maida and excess white rice can go a long way. He recommends incorporating whole wheat, bajra, jowar, brown rice, oats and quinoa.

Most young Indians don't. But protein is essential for muscle strength, better metabolism, and sustained energy—especially for desk-bound professionals. Dr Jivitesh recommended including a protein source in every meal: Vegetarian options: Moong, toor, rajma, chana, besan, soy, curd, paneer, milk, tofu Non-vegetarian choices: Eggs, chicken, fish Quick tip: Combine dal with rice or dal with curd for a complete protein profile.

"Aim for 1–1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily," he advised. Which underrated Indian superfoods support heart health? According to Dr Jivitesh, your spice box is full of heart-healthy heroes , including: Raw garlic (1–2 cloves daily): Can cut total cholesterol by up to 15 per cent Amla (fruit or powder): Boosts HDL and reduces LDL Haldi with black pepper: Fights inflammation Curry leaves, ginger, methi seeds: Support overall heart function What should your ideal plate look like?

According to Dr Jivitesh, balance is everything. Here's what to keep on your plate: Half a plate of vegetables One to two fruits daily Fermented foods: Curd, buttermilk Here's what to keep for occasional cheat days: Maida-heavy items Sugar and packaged sweets Colas, bakery snacks, fried papads, and achars Why should Indians focus more on heart-healthy diets now? Because heart disease is hitting Indians earlier than ever. Citing a Lancet Global Health report, Dr Satija said that Indians develop heart issues 10–15 years earlier than people in Western countries. Even more worrying? One in four heart attack patients in India is under 40.