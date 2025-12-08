Hair-loss breakthrough: A trial drug delivered a 539% boost in hair-growth

After decades of limited options for male-pattern baldness, a new topical drug has delivered encouraging results in late-stage clinical trials. Dublin-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has announced that the new drug showed significant hair regrowth with a safety profile similar to placebo, raising hope for millions of men worldwide.

Cosmo has released topline results from two large Phase 3 trials of a new topical drug for male-pattern hair loss, officially called androgenetic alopecia.

According to the company’s statement, the twin studies — named SCALP-1 and SCALP-2 — enrolled 1,465 men across the US and Europe, making it the largest Phase 3 programme ever for any topical hair-loss treatment. The company said its drug showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful hair regrowth within six months.

One study showed a 539 per cent relative improvement in hair count compared with placebo. The second showed a 168 per cent improvement. Both crossed the strict scientific threshold of significance. How does this drug work, and what makes its mechanism different? The drug in focus is clascoterone 5 per cent solution. While most hair-loss medicines either work weakly at the scalp or block hormones system-wide through oral pills, clascoterone blocks dihydrotestosterone (DHT) locally at the hair follicle — where baldness begins — without significant absorption into the bloodstream. DHT is a key driver behind male-pattern baldness. Existing drugs reduce it throughout the body, which is why side effects such as sexual dysfunction often discourage use. This one targets the follicle directly.

It is also the first new molecular mechanism in hair-loss treatment in over 30 years. How safe were the trial results, and should men worry about side effects? The company said that across both trials, treatment-related adverse events were similar to placebo. Most side effects were mild and not linked to the drug. No meaningful hormonal disturbances were seen. The trials measured patient-reported outcomes, including perceived coverage and satisfaction. One trial met strict significance on its own. The other showed a strong positive trend. When both were analysed together, the patient experience data matched the hair-count gains In other words, men saw and felt a visible difference.