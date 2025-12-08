Crossed 40? Doctor says stop these 5 habits now to slow ageing from within

Life, as one grows old, brings measurable changes to the body. Metabolism slows, hormone levels shift, and the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and bone loss increases. Health experts say the 40s are a critical decade for prevention. According to US-based longevity doctor Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, many of the habits people “get away with” in their 20s and 30s begin to catch up sharply after 40. In a recent Instagram post, he outlined five things to stop doing right now to safeguard long-term health.

“This is the decade to double down on protecting your muscle, prioritising your sleep, and ditching habits that quietly age you from the inside out. Your 50-, 60-, and 70-year-old self will thank you for the changes you make now, because prevention will always be easier than trying to fix damage later,” he wrote.

1. Stop skimping on sleep Sleep becomes a biological priority in your 40s, stresses Dr Eliopoulos. Adults aged 40–60 need seven to nine hours every night to repair tissues, regulate hormones, and maintain metabolic balance. Losing even one hour matters. Multiple studies show the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, and faster brain ageing rises for each hour of sleep below seven. Chronic sleep loss also encourages belly fat storage, weakens immunity, and slows recovery from daily activities. A dark, cool environment and a consistent sleep schedule can significantly improve restorative rest. Dr Eliopoulos calls sleep a “free nightly hormone therapy”.

2. Stop ignoring strength training According to Dr Eliopoulos, people lose 3–8 per cent of their muscle per decade after 40, unless they actively work against it. He emphasises that resistance training just two to four times a week can help prevent this decline. Strength work maintains bone density, builds lean muscle, and improves insulin sensitivity. Weightlifting, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises such as squats support joint stability, better balance, and a higher metabolic rate. Evidence also suggests middle-aged adults gain strength faster with resistance training than with cardio alone. 3. Stop eating highly processed food Packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and ultra-processed meals carry significant consequences in midlife. More than half of adults above 40 experience obesity linked to these foods, which spike blood sugar and trigger inflammation. Heart failure risk doubles among people who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods compared with those who eat whole foods.