How many eggs a day is safe? Expert answers cholesterol, belly fat questions

Eggs are one of the most commonly eaten protein foods, yet also one of the most debated. Should you eat them every day? Do they raise cholesterol, help with weight loss, or affect liver health? To address these everyday questions, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at Aiims, Harvard, and Stanford, breaks down what eggs actually do to the body, and how to eat them safely.

Are eggs actually a good breakfast choice?

Eggs are one of the most efficient breakfast proteins you can eat. Dr Sethi calls them among the best options for the first meal of the day because they provide high-quality protein that keeps you full and steady, rather than hungry again by mid-morning.

Are eggs good for fatty liver disease? According to Dr Sethi, the protein in eggs helps reduce excess sugar intake, which matters because fatty liver is often driven by insulin resistance and high sugar consumption. Eggs aren’t a cure, but they can fit sensibly into a liver-friendly diet. Do eggs really raise cholesterol levels? While egg yolks do contain cholesterol, Dr Sethi points out that for most people, eating eggs does not significantly raise blood cholesterol levels. The bigger culprits tend to be refined carbohydrates and trans fats, not whole foods like eggs. Are eggs good for losing weight or belly fat? Protein improves satiety, meaning you feel full for longer. Dr Sethi explains that eggs can reduce cravings and unnecessary snacking, which indirectly supports weight loss, including stubborn abdominal fat.

Can eggs spike blood sugar levels? Eggs contain almost zero carbohydrates, so they don’t cause blood sugar spikes. This makes them a particularly safe option for people with diabetes or insulin resistance when eaten as part of a balanced meal. Is it safe to eat eggs with coffee or green tea? Dr Sethi reassures that eggs can be safely consumed alongside coffee or green tea. Can eggs cause bloating or digestive discomfort? Eggs don’t commonly cause bloating, says Dr Sethi. However, some people are sensitive or intolerant, and for them, discomfort can happen. Is eating raw eggs safe? Raw eggs carry a risk of salmonella infection. Dr Sethi strongly advises against consuming them, regardless of what fitness influencers might suggest.

Are raw eggs better absorbed by the body? In reality, cooked eggs have better protein absorption than raw eggs. Cooking improves digestibility and safety , making it a nutritional win on both counts. What’s the healthiest way to eat eggs? Dr Sethi recommends boiled, poached, scrambled eggs, or omelettes. These methods preserve nutrients without loading the eggs with excess fat or ultra-processed additions. How many eggs can you safely eat in a day? There’s no universal magic number, but most people do well with one to two whole eggs daily . Individual needs vary based on overall diet, activity level, and health conditions.