'Vaccines do not cause autism': Doctors set the record straight on claims

When Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently suggested that India gives too many infant vaccines, potentially causing a rise in autism, his comment drew sharp criticism from doctors and scientists, who called it an “utterly irresponsible” statement. The claim revived one of the most persistent myths in modern medicine that vaccines cause autism, despite decades of global research proving otherwise.

“There is absolutely no scientific proof that vaccines are connected to autism. Decades of research and large-scale studies have shown that vaccines are safe, effective, and protect children from life-threatening diseases. Linking them to autism is not just incorrect, it risks undermining public trust in vaccination,” said Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram.

He explained that the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have all systematically reviewed vast data and concluded that vaccines are safe, effective, and do not cause autism. Large-scale studies across populations and countries have repeatedly confirmed this. The benefits of vaccination, doctors say, vastly outweigh any risks. Where did the vaccine–autism myth begin? The myth that vaccines cause autism originated from a now-discredited 1998 study by British gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield, published in The Lancet. The study was based on only 12 children and was later fully retracted after it was found to be based on fraudulent data and ethical breaches.

Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Veda Clinic and Fortis Healthcare, calls that paper “a scientific scandal that continues to echo.” After the paper was retracted, Wakefield lost his medical licence, and decades of subsequent research have found no connection whatsoever between vaccines and autism. Yet, the myth refuses to die. “Despite multiple attempts to debunk the claim, it continues to be circulated,” said Dr Gupta. “People even blame components like thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative) or aluminium adjuvants, which have both been cleared by rigorous research.” Is there any biological link between vaccines and autism? “There has been no published study identifying a biological mechanism by which vaccines could cause autism,” said Dr Gupta. “Many studies have shown no changes in brain development associated with vaccination.”

Dr Joshi agreed, adding that autism’s causes are complex and multifactorial. Genetic, prenatal, and environmental factors play a role. “There is no scientific basis for linking vaccines to autism,” he said. “It is a misunderstanding born of fear, not fact.” Why do influential figures spread vaccine misinformation? “Prominent individuals may share inaccurate information due to a lack of scientific literacy, personal bias, or simply to attract attention,” said Dr Gupta. “A single social media post can reach millions and heighten fear and mistrust.” Such misinformation can have real-world consequences, including reduced vaccination rates, re-emergence of preventable diseases, and the loss of years of public health progress. As Dr Joshi warned, “When influential voices spread misinformation, it undermines confidence in medicine and can cost lives.”

Why are autism diagnoses rising in India? The doctors said autism rates are rising, but not because of vaccines. According to Dr Gupta, “The increase in autism diagnoses in India is largely due to better awareness, improved diagnostic tools, and evolving criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).” Dr Joshi added, “Many children who were undiagnosed earlier are now being correctly identified. This is not an epidemic of autism. It is an epidemic of recognition, and that’s a good thing.” Is vaccine scepticism still a concern in India? Vaccine hesitancy exists everywhere. In the West, distrust often stems from anti-establishment movements or internet conspiracies. In India, scepticism can arise from misinformation, religious beliefs, or a lack of access to credible information.