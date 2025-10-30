Why more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer today

Breast cancer, once largely considered a disease of middle-aged or older women, is now being diagnosed more frequently in younger women. The trend is worrying doctors and families alike, raising questions about what is changing in our bodies, our lifestyles, and the environment around us.

According to Dr Lubna Chingili, Chief Medical Officer at Global Innovation Centre, NURA, an AI-powered preventive health and early detection centre backed by Fujifilm and Dr Kutty’s Healthcare, the rise in breast cancer among younger women is a complex mix of lifestyle, biological, and environmental factors that India can no longer afford to ignore.

Are more young women getting breast cancer, or are we just detecting it better? “Yes, the numbers are rising, and not just because we are looking harder,” said Dr Chingili. She explained that while awareness and opportunistic screening have indeed improved detection , the actual incidence in women under 45 has gone up modestly across many countries, including India. “Younger women now form a noticeable proportion of breast cancer cases ,” she noted. The rise, she added, is multifactorial and driven by shifts in reproductive patterns, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposures. So, while more women are getting checked, the underlying risks themselves are evolving too.

Why are younger women developing more aggressive types of breast cancer? Recent reports show that younger women are not just getting breast cancer earlier, they are often getting tougher forms of it. “Younger patients more often present with high-grade, HER2-positive (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) and triple-negative subtypes,” said Dr Chingili. These are more aggressive and harder to treat, with faster progression and fewer targeted therapies available. The role of genetics in breast cancer risk Genetics play a significant role, especially for those diagnosed young. “Pathogenic mutations, particularly BRCA1 and BRCA2, appear more frequently in younger patients. Several Indian cohorts report a higher-than-expected BRCA prevalence,” said Dr Chingili, urging more liberal genetic testing among young women with breast cancer.

She noted that genetic screening remains limited in India. Many women who could benefit from early risk detection simply don’t get tested because of cost, access, or lack of awareness. “A small blood test could, in some cases, reveal a predisposition years before disease strikes,” she said. Chemicals and environmental exposure The modern world is full of invisible endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) found in plastics, cosmetics, pesticides, and processed food packaging. These can interfere with hormonal signalling, subtly altering the body’s internal chemistry. “Growing evidence links EDC exposure to hormonal disruption and possibly higher breast cancer risk,” explained Dr Chingili. “Causality for earlier onset is plausible but not yet definitively proven.”

Lifestyle factors: Diet, stress, pollution, and lack of sleep “Poor metabolic health and obesity are known risk factors,” said Dr Chingili. “In younger women, the link is complex, but metabolic dysfunction, sedentary behaviour, and unhealthy diets likely contribute through hormonal and inflammatory pathways.” Urban stress, air pollution, and chronic sleep deprivation don’t help either. They disrupt hormones like cortisol and melatonin, which play crucial roles in immune function and cellular repair. Delayed childbirth and shorter breastfeeding durations Reproductive patterns have shifted dramatically over the last generation. Women today often have their first child later, have fewer pregnancies, and breastfeed for shorter durations, all of which modestly raise lifetime breast cancer risk.