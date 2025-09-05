Are 8 glasses of water a day really necessary? Experts bust the myths

How many glasses of water did you drink today? Chances are, you either forgot to hydrate properly or overdid it with some “hydration hack” from social media.

From “chugging water first thing in the morning” to “coconut water being better than plain water,” the tips are endless. In this edition of our Fact-check Friday series, we spoke to Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager – Clinical Dietetics, P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, about which hydration habits hold water, and which ones are all hype.le

Myth: You must drink 8 glasses of water a day, no matter what

Fact: The famous “8-glass rule” is not a one-size-fits-all formula. “Each individual’s The famous “8-glass rule” is not a one-size-fits-all formula. “Each individual’s hydration needs are different,” said Dhodapkar. Climate, activity level, and health conditions matter. People in hot and humid cities sweat more and need extra fluids. Electrolyte balance is also key. Buttermilk, lemon water with a pinch of salt, or even coconut water (once daily) can complement plain water.

Myth: People don’t need to hydrate much during winter or in cooler climates Fact: Cold weather suppresses thirst, but your body still needs fluids. Dhodapkar recommends warm soups, herbal teas, and infused waters during winters or while travelling to hilly regions. Adequate hydration supports circulation, skin health, and immunity. Myth: Drinking water first thing in the morning boosts metabolism Fact: Plain water is good, but warm water infused with tulsi, turmeric, cinnamon, dry ginger, or methi seed powder may better support digestion and metabolism when consumed on an empty stomach. Myth: Clear urine means you are properly hydrated Fact: Not necessarily. Light yellow urine usually indicates good hydration. Crystal-clear urine might mean overhydration. In people with kidney, heart, or Not necessarily. Light yellow urine usually indicates good hydration. Crystal-clear urine might mean overhydration. In people with kidney, heart, or liver issues , water intake needs medical supervision.

Myth: Chugging large amounts of water is better than sipping throughout the day Fact: Both methods hydrate, but the body absorbs them differently. “Chugging may help during dehydration, but sipping steadily prevents bloating or nausea,” said Dhodapkar. She recommends sipping through the day instead of forcing down litres at once. Myth: Drinking lots of water detoxes your body Fact: Your liver and kidneys handle detoxing. Water helps them, but overhydration won’t “flush toxins faster.” A practical tip: fill two 1-litre bottles with water, add cucumber, mint, amla, or jeera powder, and sip through the day. It keeps hydration fun and trackable.

Myth: Coconut water is more hydrating than plain water Fact: Coconut water is useful for replenishing electrolytes, but not superior for all. “Once or twice daily is fine for dehydration, but not recommended for kidney patients,” said Dhodapkar. For most, plain water works just fine. Myth: Tea, coffee, and water-rich foods don’t count towards daily hydration Fact: They do. Soups, fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, and even coffee (in moderation) contribute to daily hydration. Myth: Everyone should consume sports drinks after workout sessions Fact: Not unless you’re doing long or high-intensity workouts. Sports drinks often contain sugar and preservatives. Homemade options like Not unless you’re doing long or high-intensity workouts. Sports drinks often contain sugar and preservatives. Homemade options like lemon water with salt or buttermilk are healthier alternatives.