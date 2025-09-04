Infertility is 'woman's issue': Why it's a myth, how men make up 50% cases

Is infertility really just a woman’s issue? Picture this: a couple struggles to conceive, and almost instantly, fingers point towards the woman — “Maybe she has a problem.”

But here’s the truth — medical science says men contribute to nearly half of all infertility cases. The assumption that infertility is a 'woman’s problem' is one of the most deep-rooted myths out there, and it’s costing couples precious time and peace of mind.

According to Dr Vikas Agarwal, director and head of department, Robotic Urology, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, the belief is cultural as much as it is medical. “Most people assume infertility is a feminine issue. But it can happen to both men and women. Conditions like ovulation abnormalities, ejaculation disorders, poor sperm count, or cervical mucus concerns can all contribute,” he explained.

Why is male infertility still such a taboo? Women are often more open about fertility struggles, but men? Not so much. “Fertility and virility are not the same, but many men fear that if they cannot father children, they will be perceived as ‘less of a man’,” said Dr Agarwal. This stigma leads to delays in testing and treatment. How common is male infertility? Dr Agarwal said that globally, and in India, male factors are responsible for about 20 per cent of infertility cases outright, and contribute to another 30–40 per cent. Which means men are involved in nearly half of all infertility struggles. He highlighted that lifestyle has a big role. Stress , late marriages, long work hours, poor sleep, pollution, unhealthy diets, smoking, and alcohol all stack up against male reproductive health

What causes male infertility? From low sperm production to blocked sperm delivery, the reasons are wide-ranging. “Varicocele, an enlarged vein in the testicle, is one of the most common causes, which affects about 40 per cent of men with fertility issues,” said Dr Agarwal. Other factors include hormonal imbalances, infections, injuries, and even chronic illnesses. Add to that environmental hazards, like constant heat exposure, chemicals, and pollution, and sperm health takes a direct hit. "Stress and poor sleep are just as damaging to sperm health as bad diet and lack of exercise,” said Dr Agarwal. If your 24x7 hustle lifestyle is non-stop, your fertility might be paying the price.

How do doctors test for male infertility? Dr Agarwal explained that it usually begins with a sexual history, physical exam, and two semen analyses. If issues are found, doctors may add hormonal tests or scrotal ultrasound. Compared to the extensive workups women often go through, men’s initial evaluations are relatively straightforward, but many men don’t even get this far because of stigma. What are the treatment options for male infertility? Depending on the cause, treatments vary. These include:

Surgery (e.g., for varicocele or blocked vas deferens)

Medication and hormone therapies

Treatment for infections or sexual dysfunction

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) like IVF or ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), where a healthy sperm is injected directly into an egg “ICSI is one of the most effective treatments when male infertility is involved,” said Dr Agarwal.